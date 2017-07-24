Edition:
HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.BO)

HDBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,850.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-19.25 (-1.03%)
Prev Close
Rs1,869.60
Open
Rs1,866.70
Day's High
Rs1,866.70
Day's Low
Rs1,841.00
Volume
13,130
Avg. Vol
75,578
52-wk High
Rs1,875.20
52-wk Low
Rs1,159.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 04:08am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says::Have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans.Not too much greenfield CAPEX led loan demand but seeing refinancing and working capital related opportunities.Sees NIM between 4 and 4.3 percent on an annualised basis.Gross NPA at 1.24 percent certainly at the higher end.Had exposure to one of the 12 cos being taken to bankruptcy.That loan is partially sold and remaining fully provided for.  Full Article

India's HDFC Bank June-qtr profit up about 20 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 02:43am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 38.94 billion rupees versus net profit of 32.39 billion rupees year ago.Hdfc bank ltd consensus forecast for june quarter net profit was 39.38 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 186.69 billion rupees versus 165.16 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 15.59 billion rupees versus 8.67 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 1.24 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.33 percent previous quarter.Says June quarter core NIM 4.4 percent.  Full Article

HDFC Bank seeks members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 05:59am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-exec chairperson.Seeks members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and senior long term infra bonds on private placement basis.Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Paresh Sukthankar as deputy MD.  Full Article

Planet Payment and HDFC Bank announce agreement to offer Pay in Your Currency
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 10:45am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc : :Agreement for HDFC Bank to offer co's Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) solution Pay in Your Currency to its merchants in India.  Full Article

HDFC Bank approves issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds of up to 500 bln rupees
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 04:56am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank.Says approved issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds up to INR 500 billion.  Full Article

HDFC Bank March-qtr profit up about 18 pct
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 03:51am EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :March-quarter net profit 39.90 billion rupees.March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago.March-quarter provisions 12.62 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees year ago.March-quarter gross NPA 1.05 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter.March-quarter net NPA 0.33 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter.HDFC Bank consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 39.56 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 11 per share.Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.  Full Article

HDFC Bank exec says Q4 wholesale loan growth driven by working capital demand
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 10:52pm EDT 

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans.  Full Article

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 05:48am EST 

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd.  Full Article

HDFC Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 15 pct
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 02:05am EST 

HDFC Bank Ltd : Dec-quarter net profit 38.65 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 37.88 billion rupees . Dec-quarter interest earned 176.06 billion rupees versus 154.11 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter provisions 7.16 billion rupees versus 6.54 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter gross npa 1.05 percent versus 1.02 percent previous quarter . Dec-quarter net npa 0.32 percent versus 0.30 percent previous quarter . Says Dec-quarter NIM 4.1 percent .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.  Full Article

HDFC Bank says RBI imposed penalty on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 06:18am EDT 

HDFC Bank Ltd : RBI imposed penalty of INR 20 million on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines .  Full Article

