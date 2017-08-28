Edition:
Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)

HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

49.70EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-1.46 (-2.85%)
Prev Close
£51.16
Open
£50.50
Day's High
£50.50
Day's Low
£49.65
Volume
64,621
Avg. Vol
73,739
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q2 consol profit rises
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 05:26am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT BANK :Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 259.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 222.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 381.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 381.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 815.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 406.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 933.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 651.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Housing And Development Bank H1 standalone profit rises
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 04:02am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT BANK ::H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 599.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 394.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 STANDALONE INTEREST INCOME EGP 1.74 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.13 BILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises
Monday, 29 May 2017 07:41am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Housing And Development Bank ::Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago.Q1 consol net interest income EGP 551.5 million versus EGP 269.7 million year ago.  Full Article

Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q1 standalone profit rises
Sunday, 14 May 2017 01:51am EDT 

May 14 (Reuters) - Housing And Development Bank Sae :Q1 standalone net profit after tax EGP 349 million versus EGP 218 million year ago.Q1 interest income EGP 891 million versus EGP 487 million year ago.  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank announces FY dividend of EGP 2/share
Sunday, 2 Apr 2017 03:59am EDT 

Housing And Development Bank : Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank FY consol profit rises
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 03:57am EDT 

Housing And Development Bank : FY consol net profit EGP 755 million versus EGP 575 million year ago . FY consol interest income EGP 2.76 billion versus EGP 1.86 billion year ago . Egyptian pound floatation had negative impact of EGP 131 million on FY consol results Source: (http://bit.ly/2mHk9NU) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank FY profit rises
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 12:48am EST 

Housing And Development Bank Sae : FY net profit EGP 644 million versus EGP 491 million year ago . Egyptian pound floatation had negative impact of EGP 131 million on FY results . FY interest income EGP 2.74 billion versus EGP 1.83 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2m5qKPF) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank nine-month consol net profit rises
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 05:30am EST 

Housing and Development Bank : Nine-month consol net profit EGP 612.1 million versus EGP 447.3 million year ago . Nine-month consol net interest income EGP 1.23 billion versus EGP 740.4 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2gI0mcu) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank considering acquisition of a forex co
Tuesday, 29 Nov 2016 08:25am EST 

Housing and Development Bank : Says considering acquisition of a foreign exchange co Source: (http://bit.ly/2gEi8fM) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Housing and Development Bank 9-month standalone profit rises
Tuesday, 15 Nov 2016 04:42am EST 

Housing and Development Bank : Nine-month standalone net profit EGP 555 million versus EGP 400 million year ago . Nine-month standalone interest income EGP 1.95 billion versus EGP 1.31 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ftmyIZ) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

