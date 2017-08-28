Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q2 consol profit rises

Aug 28 (Reuters) - HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT BANK :Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 259.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 222.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 381.5 MILLION VERSUS EGP 381.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 815.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 406.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET INTEREST INCOME EGP 933.1 MILLION VERSUS EGP 651.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Housing And Development Bank H1 standalone profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT BANK ::H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 599.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 394.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 STANDALONE INTEREST INCOME EGP 1.74 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.13 BILLION YEAR AGO.

Housing and Development Bank Q1 consol profit rises

May 29 (Reuters) - Housing And Development Bank ::Q1 consol net profit EGP 556.8 million versus EGP 183.7 million year ago.Q1 consol net interest income EGP 551.5 million versus EGP 269.7 million year ago.

Egypt's Housing and Development Bank Q1 standalone profit rises

May 14 (Reuters) - Housing And Development Bank Sae :Q1 standalone net profit after tax EGP 349 million versus EGP 218 million year ago.Q1 interest income EGP 891 million versus EGP 487 million year ago.

Housing and Development Bank announces FY dividend of EGP 2/share

Housing And Development Bank : Announces dividend of EGP 2 per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nNynxb) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Housing and Development Bank FY consol profit rises

Housing And Development Bank : FY consol net profit EGP 755 million versus EGP 575 million year ago . FY consol interest income EGP 2.76 billion versus EGP 1.86 billion year ago . Egyptian pound floatation had negative impact of EGP 131 million on FY consol results Source: (http://bit.ly/2mHk9NU) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Housing and Development Bank FY profit rises

Housing And Development Bank Sae : FY net profit EGP 644 million versus EGP 491 million year ago . Egyptian pound floatation had negative impact of EGP 131 million on FY results . FY interest income EGP 2.74 billion versus EGP 1.83 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2m5qKPF) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Housing and Development Bank nine-month consol net profit rises

Housing and Development Bank : Nine-month consol net profit EGP 612.1 million versus EGP 447.3 million year ago . Nine-month consol net interest income EGP 1.23 billion versus EGP 740.4 million year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2gI0mcu) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Housing and Development Bank considering acquisition of a forex co

Housing and Development Bank : Says considering acquisition of a foreign exchange co Source: (http://bit.ly/2gEi8fM) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Housing and Development Bank 9-month standalone profit rises

Housing and Development Bank : Nine-month standalone net profit EGP 555 million versus EGP 400 million year ago . Nine-month standalone interest income EGP 1.95 billion versus EGP 1.31 billion year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ftmyIZ) Further company coverage: [HDBK.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).