HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HDFC Bank exec: have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans

July 24 (Reuters) - India's HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Paresh Sukthankar says::Have seen healthy growth in both wholesale and retail loans.Not too much greenfield CAPEX led loan demand but seeing refinancing and working capital related opportunities.Sees NIM between 4 and 4.3 percent on an annualised basis.Gross NPA at 1.24 percent certainly at the higher end.Had exposure to one of the 12 cos being taken to bankruptcy.That loan is partially sold and remaining fully provided for.

India's HDFC Bank June-qtr profit up about 20 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :June quarter net profit 38.94 billion rupees versus net profit of 32.39 billion rupees year ago.Hdfc bank ltd consensus forecast for june quarter net profit was 39.38 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 186.69 billion rupees versus 165.16 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 15.59 billion rupees versus 8.67 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 1.24 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 0.44 percent versus 0.33 percent previous quarter.Says June quarter core NIM 4.4 percent.

HDFC Bank seeks members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds

June 22 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-exec chairperson.Seeks members' nod for issue of perpetual debt instruments, tier II capital bonds and senior long term infra bonds on private placement basis.Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Paresh Sukthankar as deputy MD.

Planet Payment and HDFC Bank announce agreement to offer Pay in Your Currency

May 2 (Reuters) - Planet Payment Inc : :Agreement for HDFC Bank to offer co's Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC) solution Pay in Your Currency to its merchants in India.

HDFC Bank approves issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds of up to 500 bln rupees

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :Says approved re-appointment of Shyamala Gopinath as part time non-executive chairperson of bank.Says approved issue of perpetual debt instruments, bonds up to INR 500 billion.

HDFC Bank March-qtr profit up about 18 pct

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :March-quarter net profit 39.90 billion rupees.March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago.March-quarter provisions 12.62 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees year ago.March-quarter gross NPA 1.05 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter.March-quarter net NPA 0.33 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter.HDFC Bank consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 39.56 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 11 per share.Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent.The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

HDFC Bank exec says Q4 wholesale loan growth driven by working capital demand

April 21 (Reuters) - HDFC Bank Ltd :Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise allots NCDs worth 2 bln rupees to HDFC Bank

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd :Says allots NCDs worth 2 billion rupees to HDFC Bank Ltd.

HDFC Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 15 pct

HDFC Bank Ltd : Dec-quarter net profit 38.65 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 37.88 billion rupees . Dec-quarter interest earned 176.06 billion rupees versus 154.11 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter provisions 7.16 billion rupees versus 6.54 billion rupees year ago . Dec-quarter gross npa 1.05 percent versus 1.02 percent previous quarter . Dec-quarter net npa 0.32 percent versus 0.30 percent previous quarter . Says Dec-quarter NIM 4.1 percent .The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

HDFC Bank says RBI imposed penalty on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines

HDFC Bank Ltd : RBI imposed penalty of INR 20 million on bank on account of KYC/AML guidelines .