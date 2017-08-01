Hudaco Industries Ltd (HDCJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hudaco Industries acquires trading assets and liabilities of EBTSA, MMD Steel Products Close Corp

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hudaco Industries Ltd :ACQUISITION OF TRADING ASSETS AND LIABILITIES OF EBTSA (PROPRIETARY) LIMITED AND MMD STEEL PRODUCTS CLOSE CORPORATION.‍MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION FOR THE DEAL COULD BE R248 MILLION​.CONSIDERATION WILL BE FUNDED FROM CASH GENERATION, EXISTING AND (IF NECESSARY) NEW FACILITIES.

Hudaco Industries says HY basic and HEPS up 2% to 483 cents

June 30 (Reuters) - Hudaco Industries Ltd ::HY turnover up 7% to 2,7 billion rand.HY basic and headline earnings per share up 2% to 483 cents.HY operating profit up 9% to 269 million rand.HY interim dividend up 6% to 180 cents per share.Says interim dividend number 61 of 180 cents per share is declared payable on Monday, 14 August 2017 to ordinary shareholders.

Hudaco Industries buys trading assets, liabilities of Dished End

May 22 (Reuters) - Hudaco Industries Ltd :Announcement regarding the acquisition of the trading assets and liabilities of the Dished End Company.Has acquired trading assets and liabilities of dished end from May 1, 2017.Final total consideration will depend on average profits over a three year earn-out period, with initial payment of 36 mln rand, maximum of 79 mln rand.

Hudaco Industries says FY HEPS up 5 pct

Hudaco Industries Limited : Fy turnover up 5,8 pct to r5,5 billion . Fy operating profit up 5,6 pct to r639 million . Fy basic and headline earnings per share up 5 pct . Fy attributable profit up 5,3 pct to r388 million . Annual dividend maintained at 525 cents per share . Headline earnings per share were up 5 pct to 1 222 cents with comparable earnings per share marginally up from 1 169 to 1 171 cents. .Total dividend for year to 525 cents, same as in 2015..

Hudaco Industries H1 HEPS down 13.9 pct

Hudaco Industries Ltd : Basic and headline earnings per share down 13.9 pct to 472 cents per share for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Turnover down 1.6 pct to 2.5 bln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Operating profit down 15.8 pct to 246 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . Net cash generated from operating activities 172 mln rand for the six months ended May 31 2016 . "South Africa, right now, is a difficult place to do business." . "We expect that trading conditions in second half of 2016 will be much same" . "Consumer spending will probably remain under pressure as economy continues to struggle" ."Three of sectors we serve: mining, manufacturing and agriculture, are likely to stay depressed until such time as commodity prices increase and drought is broken.".