Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HDDG.DE)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Q1 loss after taxes narrows to 16 million euros

Aug 10 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG ::OUTLOOK: SIGHTS STILL SET ON THE YEAR-END TARGETS FOR 2017/18‍​.Q1 OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) UP FROM €1 MILLION TO €14 MILLION‍​.Q1 NET RESULT AFTER TAXES IMPROVED BY MORE THAN €20 MILLION TO €–16 MILLION.Q1 SALES ROSE COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR, REACHING €495 MILLION (SAME QUARTER OF PREVIOUS YEAR: €486 MILLION)‍​.ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED BY OVER 20 PERCENT FROM €497 MILLION AT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO €603 MILLION AS AT JUNE 30, 2017‍​.

Heidelberger Druck CFO says dividends not on the table for now

June 8 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Druck :CFO says dividend payments not on the table over the short term.CEO says liquidity at around 600 million euro as per end of 2016, giving company short-term flexibility for acquisitions.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen ‍takes over Fujifilm's coatings and pressroom chemicals operations in EMEA

June 8 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG ::‍TAKES OVER FUJIFILM'S COATINGS AND PRESSROOM CHEMICALS OPERATIONS IN EMEA REGION​.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen sees FY 2017/18 revenue at previous year's level

June 8 (Reuters) - HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN AG ::SEES FY 2017/2018 REVENUE AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL.SEES FY 2017/2018 EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 7-7.5 PERCENT.GROUP TARGETS SET FOR 2022: REVENUE EXPECTED TO RISE TO AROUND EUR 3 BILLION, EBITDA TO EUR 250-300 MILLION AND AFTER-TAX PROFIT TO MORE THAN EUR 100 MILLION.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen FY net profit of 36 mln euros

May 5 (Reuters) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG ::FY EBITDA of 179 million euros ($196.60 million)at previous year’s level despite DRUPA costs.Annual net profit of 36 million euros and profit of 46 million euros in final quarter.Sales after 12 months were slightly up at 2.524 billion euros (previous year: 2.512 billion euros).In Q4 alone, sales increased by just under 20 percent to 845 million euros (previous year: 710 million euros).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen says close to cinching a deal

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : CFO says sales to rise in 2016/17, but not by 4 percent . CFO says is in late-stage talks for an acquisition, but completion still open . CEO says will still export machines from China in future Further company coverage: [HDDG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Q3 sales down at 608 million euros

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Q3 sales of 608 million euros ($649.5 million) above Q2, still below the previous year due to series start-ups . Outlook: annual targets remain unchanged . Q3 earnings after tax rose from 7 million euros to 18 million euros .Q3 operating result (EBITDA) improved to 49 million euros.

Heidelberger Druck CFO sya haven't seen negative effects from Brexit

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG CFO on conference call : Haven't booked any major negative effects from brexit in the UK . Revenue increase will be lower if no acquisitions can be made in the current year Further company coverage: [HDDG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Heidelberger Druck affirms guidance after Q1 results

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG : Q1 net sales 486 million euros . Still forecasting FY growth in sales of up to 4 percent . Q1 incoming orders of 804 million euros boost order backlog by 67 percent . Q1 EBITDA 1 million eur . Q1 net loss 37 million eur .EBITDA margin before special items is expected to remain at the level of the previous year.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Chairman Gerold linzbach not to renew his contract

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG :Management Board Chairman Gerold linzbach will not renew his contract which runs until August 2017.