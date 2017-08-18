Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd :HDFC Life files for IPO.HDFC Life initial public offering of up to 299.8 million equity shares.HDFC Life IPO book running lead managers include Morgan Stanley, HDFC Bank, Credit Suisse, Nomura, etc..

July 31 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :HDFC ANNOUNCED THAT, SINCE PARTIES UNABLE TO OBTAIN REGULATORY APPROVALS TO COMPLETE PROPOSED MERGER, SAID AGREEMENTS STAND TERMINATED."PARTIES WILL NOT BE PURSUING PROPOSED MERGER UNDER SAME".

July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd :Inordinate time associated with finalization and approval of structures led to withdrawal of merger with HDFC Life.Will pursue acquisition opportunities as the industry further consolidates.

July 31 (Reuters) - Max Financial Services Ltd ::Amalgamation agreement between co, Max Life Insurance, Max India and HDFC Standard Life Insurance is not being extended further.Says proposed scheme and applications filed in this regard with stock exchanges should be kindly treated as withdrawn.

July 28 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd :Housing Development Finance Corp says to sell 9.57 percent stake in HDFC Life IPO.

July 26 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd :Says June quarter NIM 4 percent.June quarter total income 81.42 billion rupees versus 83.93 billion rupees.Net interest income for quarter ended June 30, 2017 stood at 27.93 billion rupees compared to 24.18 billion rupees.Loan book at quarter end stood at 3.13 trln rupees.

July 26 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ::June quarter net profit after tax 15.56 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 17.40 billion rupees.Says board approved issue of NCDs worth upto 350 billion rupees.Says expect tax rate to reduce in subsequent qtrs on account of dividend income and sale of investments.

July 17 (Reuters) - Standard Life Plc :Notes announcement by HDFC that HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co, at its meeting on 17 July approved enabling resolution for IPO of HDFC Life​.‍IPO is subject to relevant regulatory and other necessary approvals​.IPO by way of offer for sale by HDFC and Standard Life (Mauritius) 2006, up to max of 20% of HDFC Life's paid up, issued equity share capital.

May 4 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd ::March quarter net profit 20.44 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 20.14 rupees.March quarter total income 85.15 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 26.07 billion rupees ; total income was 92.26 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 15 rupees per share.Says debt-equity ratio as on march 31, 2017 is 7.06.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of 3 rupees per share.