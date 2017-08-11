Edition:
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)

HDIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HDIL June-qtr consol profit down about 82 pct
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:27am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 75.4 million rupees versus profit 408.9 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 896.5 million rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Housing Development & Infrastructure says NCLT admitted insolvency application for co's unit Guruashish Constructions
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 08:53am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd :NCLT admitted insolvency application from Union Bank Of India for co's unit Guruashish Constructions Private Ltd.  Full Article

Housing Development & Infrastructure Dec-qtr consol profit down about 61 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 07:14am EST 

Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 402.5 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 1.12 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.03 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 3.23 billion rupees.  Full Article

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd News

BRIEF-Housing Development & Infrastructure in discussion with Central Bank of India for loan repayment

* Housing Development & Infrastructure - clarifies on news item regarding failing to repay 1.44 billion rupees loan to Central Bank of India"

