Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.NS)

India's HDIL June-qtr consol profit down about 82 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 75.4 million rupees versus profit 408.9 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 896.5 million rupees versus 2.65 billion rupees last year.

Housing Development & Infrastructure says NCLT admitted insolvency application for co's unit Guruashish Constructions

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd :NCLT admitted insolvency application from Union Bank Of India for co's unit Guruashish Constructions Private Ltd.

Housing Development & Infrastructure Dec-qtr consol profit down about 61 pct

Housing Development And Infrastructure Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 402.5 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 1.12 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.03 billion rupees; consol total income from operations was 3.23 billion rupees.