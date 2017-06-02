Edition:
United States

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HEAC.NS)

HEAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

270.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs271.10
Open
Rs276.80
Day's High
Rs276.80
Day's Low
Rs266.65
Volume
3,881
Avg. Vol
92,527
52-wk High
Rs289.00
52-wk Low
Rs204.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 08:48am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd ::Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited..Says deal for about 18.8 million rupees.  Full Article

Healthcare Global Enterprises plans to buy majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya
Wednesday, 29 Mar 2017 06:09am EDT 

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya . CDC, development finance institution of UK government, will make acquisition, and MP Shah hospital will participate in deal .N. Adamali, founder of CCK, will retain shareholding in company post acquisition and will continue his association.  Full Article

Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 08:05am EDT 

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital . Says consideration to be Kenya shillings 93,147,000 in cash . Says after consummation of deal, HCG Kenya to hold 93.66 percent of outstanding share capital in CCK .Says issue price per share is KSHS 100 per share.  Full Article

Healthcare Global Enterprises expands ops in Nashik
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 06:26am EDT 

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd :Says expands operations in Nashik.  Full Article

Healthcare Global Enterprises posts Dec-qtr profit
Wednesday, 8 Feb 2017 05:48am EST 

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 55.1 million rupees versus loss 14.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Healthcare Global Enterprises posts Sept-qtr profit
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 06:03am EST 

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 61.2 mln rupees versus loss 34.8 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd announces listing of equity shares
Tuesday, 29 Mar 2016 10:43pm EDT 

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd:Says that effective from March 30, 2016, equity shares of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in list of 'B' group securities.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd News

BRIEF-Healthcare Global Enterprises seeks members' nod to borrow upto 7.50 bln rupees

* Seeks members' nod to borrow not more than 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vANOLg) Further company coverage:

» More HEAC.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials