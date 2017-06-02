Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (HEAC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Healthcare Global Enterprises executes deal with Pinnacle Hospitals India

June 2 (Reuters) - Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd ::Says executed share purchase agreement with Pinnacle Hospitals India Private Limited..Says deal for about 18.8 million rupees.

Healthcare Global Enterprises plans to buy majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Says HCG plans to acquire a majority stake in Cancer Care Kenya . CDC, development finance institution of UK government, will make acquisition, and MP Shah hospital will participate in deal .N. Adamali, founder of CCK, will retain shareholding in company post acquisition and will continue his association.

Healthcare Global Enterprises signs share purchase deal with Cancer Care Kenya

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital . Says consideration to be Kenya shillings 93,147,000 in cash . Says after consummation of deal, HCG Kenya to hold 93.66 percent of outstanding share capital in CCK .Says issue price per share is KSHS 100 per share.

Healthcare Global Enterprises expands ops in Nashik

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd :Says expands operations in Nashik.

Healthcare Global Enterprises posts Dec-qtr profit

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 55.1 million rupees versus loss 14.6 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees versus 1.18 billion rupees year ago.

Healthcare Global Enterprises posts Sept-qtr profit

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 61.2 mln rupees versus loss 34.8 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter total income from operations 1.36 billion rupees versus 1.15 billion rupees year ago.

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd announces listing of equity shares

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd:Says that effective from March 30, 2016, equity shares of HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in list of 'B' group securities.