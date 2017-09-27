Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd :Approved purchase of assets including building, machinery of Shah Motilal Foods for expansion of dairy division by setting up plant.

India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 103.7 million rupees versus 171.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 6.18 billion rupees versus 4.68 billion rupees year ago.

India's Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit from cont ops falls

May 25 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd :March quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 241.7 million rupees versus profit 275.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.77 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago.

Heritage Foods recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share

May 25 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd :Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share.

Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit rises

Heritage Foods Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 180.4 million rupees versus 127.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter consol net sales 6.13 billion rupees versus 5.30 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share .