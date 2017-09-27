Edition:
Heritage Foods Ltd (HEFI.NS)

HEFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

778.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.70 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
Rs771.60
Open
Rs773.20
Day's High
Rs785.00
Day's Low
Rs773.20
Volume
4,958
Avg. Vol
64,155
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs360.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 02:07am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd :Approved purchase of assets including building, machinery of Shah Motilal Foods for expansion of dairy division by setting up plant.  Full Article

India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 06:53am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 103.7 million rupees versus 171.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 6.18 billion rupees versus 4.68 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit from cont ops falls
Thursday, 25 May 2017 06:16am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd :March quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 241.7 million rupees versus profit 275.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.77 billion rupees versus 6.13 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Heritage Foods recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
Thursday, 25 May 2017 05:34am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Heritage Foods Ltd :Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share.  Full Article

Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 23 May 2016 04:10am EDT 

Heritage Foods Ltd : March-quarter consol net profit 180.4 million rupees versus 127.5 million rupees last year . March-quarter consol net sales 6.13 billion rupees versus 5.30 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share .  Full Article

Heritage Foods Ltd News

BRIEF-Heritage Foods ‍commissions wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur​

* Says ‍commissioning of third 2.1 wind power project at Beluguppa, Ananthapur​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2ftuA3m Further company coverage:

