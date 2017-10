Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HEG June-qtr loss narrows

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HEG Ltd :June quarter net loss 84.3 million rupees versus loss 289.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 2.14 billion rupees versus 1.75 billion rupees year ago.

India's HEG March-qtr net loss narrows

May 30 (Reuters) - HEG Ltd :March quarter net loss 38.6 million rupees versus loss of 271.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income from operations 2.67 billion rupees versus 1.86 billion rupees year ago.Says decided closure of HEG Graphite Products and Services Ltd.

India's HEG Ltd posts Dec-qtr loss

HEG Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 31.6 million rupees versus profit 64.9 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.44 billion rupees versus 1.98 billion rupees year ago.

HEG Ltd approves NCD issue of up to 2 bln rupees

HEG Ltd : Approved the issue of non-convertible debentures for an aggregate amount upto 2 billion rupees .

HEG Ltd to consider raising 1 bln rupees via NCD issue

HEG Ltd : To consider raising of funds by issue of ncds on private placement basis for an aggregate amount up to inr 1 billion .