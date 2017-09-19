Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

HeidelbergCement AG plans to dispose non-core assets to offset Cementir Italia purchase

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement AG :Says Cementir Italia purchase has no impact on 2017, 2018 net investments.Says intends to dispose non-core assets to offset acquisition.

Heidelbergcement says Italcementi to appeal fine decision of Italian Competition Authority

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement AG : :says Italcementi to appeal fine decision of the Italian competition authority.Italcementi S.P.A. received notice of fine decision of Italian competition authority in an antitrust investigation.

Italy antitrust fines HeidelbergCement's Italcementi unit 84 mln euros

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust watchdog says::has fined HeidelbergCement unit Italcementi 84 million euros in restrictive practices ruling in cement sector.imposed overall fines totaling more than 184 million euros on certain companies in the cement sector for alleged restrictive practices.

HeidelbergCement says can reach high end of guidance if US strong

Aug 1 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement :CEO says clear that we have more upside to synergies even after raising target.CEO says if has strong H2 in USA, has good chance to reach upper end of FY guidance.CEO says not seeking to gain but to keep U.S. market share and increase the margin.

Heidelbergcement buys Cemex unit in U.S. for $150 mln

April 18 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement AG :Has entered into an agreement with a u.s. Subsidiary of cemex, s.a.b. De c.v. (cemex) to buy cemex’s pacific northwest materials business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready mix concrete operations in oregon and washington.The purchase price for the assets amounts to about usd 150 million.Closing of the transaction, which is subject to final approval by regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2017 or soon thereafter.

HeidelbergCement says focus this year is on reducing debt

HeidelbergCement CEO at news conference : Says always looking around for possible acquisitions, but we are selective, focus is on reducing debt Further company coverage: [HEIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

HeidelbergCement could cut more jobs at Italcementi than planned

HeidelbergCement : Says in presentation slides that the first two months of 2017 in the U.S. market point to a good year . CEO says could cut more jobs at Italcementi than the 2,550 planned so far Further company coverage: [HEIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

HeidelbergCement Mediterranean Basin Holdings transfers its stake in Akcansa to HeidelbergCement AG

Akcansa Cimento :Shareholder Heidelbergcement Mediterranean Basin Holdings, S.L. transfer its entire 39.72 percent stake corresponding nominal 76,035,135.41 lira shares in company to Heidelbergcement AG .

Italcementi to delist as of Oct. 12

Italcementi SpA : Reported on Wednesday the final results of HeidelbergCement France mandatory tender offer on Italcementi shares . Reported 47.348 percent of Italcementi shares tendered for the total value of 1.75 billion euros ($1.96 billion) . HeidelbergCement France to own 96.356 percent of Italcementi share capital . Reported provisional results on Sept. 30 [nL8N1C65O2], said HeidelbergCement France will exercise its right to buy the remaining shares [nFWN1C805K] .The Italian stock exchange will order the suspension from trading on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of Italcementi shares on Oct. 10 and 11 and their delisting as of Oct. 12.

Italcementi and HeidelbergCement integrate their Canadian operations

Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento SpA Bergamo : Said on Tuesday that its board decided on integrating its operations in the Canadian market with the homologous operations of HeidelbergCement AG . The transaction involves the acquisition by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (LMH), a Canadian company indirectly held by HeidelbergCement AG, of a 100 percent stake in Essroc Canada ULC (Essroc Canada) share capital . Essroc Canada is currently held by Essroc Corporation ("Essroc Corp"), an American company indirectly held by Italcementi . The consideration value of the transaction amounts to about 371 million Canadian dollars ($281.36 million) . The consideration will be partially paid by assigning to Essroc 42,288 newly issued shares of LHM, equal to 15.5 percent of LHM share capital, while the remaining part will be paid in cash . The transaction has been submitted to the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties (the "Committee") of Italcementi, which assigned Credit Suisse International the task of releasing a fairness opinion as independent expert .On Oct. 3, 2016, the independent expert issued its fairness opinion regarding the transaction and the Committee issued its favourable opinion.