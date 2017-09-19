Edition:
Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

HEIG.DE on Xetra

84.91EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.97 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€83.94
Open
€84.43
Day's High
€85.22
Day's Low
€84.33
Volume
812,487
Avg. Vol
598,290
52-wk High
€94.59
52-wk Low
€76.94

HeidelbergCement AG plans to dispose non-core assets to offset Cementir Italia purchase
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 01:00pm EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement AG :Says Cementir Italia purchase has no impact on 2017, 2018 net investments.Says intends to dispose non-core assets to offset acquisition.  Full Article

Heidelbergcement says Italcementi to appeal fine decision of Italian Competition Authority
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 05:57pm EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement AG : :says Italcementi to appeal fine decision of the Italian competition authority.Italcementi S.P.A. received notice of fine decision of Italian competition authority in an antitrust investigation.  Full Article

Italy antitrust fines HeidelbergCement's Italcementi unit 84 mln euros
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 01:47pm EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust watchdog says::has fined HeidelbergCement unit Italcementi 84 million euros in restrictive practices ruling in cement sector.imposed overall fines totaling more than 184 million euros on certain companies in the cement sector for alleged restrictive practices.  Full Article

HeidelbergCement says can reach high end of guidance if US strong
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 09:35am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement :CEO says clear that we have more upside to synergies even after raising target.CEO says if has strong H2 in USA, has good chance to reach upper end of FY guidance.CEO says not seeking to gain but to keep U.S. market share and increase the margin.  Full Article

Heidelbergcement buys Cemex unit in U.S. for $150 mln
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 02:14am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Heidelbergcement AG :Has entered into an agreement with a u.s. Subsidiary of cemex, s.a.b. De c.v. (cemex) to buy cemex’s pacific northwest materials business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready mix concrete operations in oregon and washington.The purchase price for the assets amounts to about usd 150 million.Closing of the transaction, which is subject to final approval by regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2017 or soon thereafter.  Full Article

HeidelbergCement says focus this year is on reducing debt
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 07:00am EDT 

HeidelbergCement CEO at news conference : Says always looking around for possible acquisitions, but we are selective, focus is on reducing debt Further company coverage: [HEIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

HeidelbergCement could cut more jobs at Italcementi than planned
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 05:49am EDT 

HeidelbergCement : Says in presentation slides that the first two months of 2017 in the U.S. market point to a good year . CEO says could cut more jobs at Italcementi than the 2,550 planned so far Further company coverage: [HEIG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

HeidelbergCement Mediterranean Basin Holdings transfers its stake in Akcansa to HeidelbergCement AG
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 08:47am EST 

Akcansa Cimento :Shareholder Heidelbergcement Mediterranean Basin Holdings, S.L. transfer its entire 39.72 percent stake corresponding nominal 76,035,135.41 lira shares in company to Heidelbergcement AG Full Article

Italcementi to delist as of Oct. 12
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 02:01am EDT 

Italcementi SpA : Reported on Wednesday the final results of HeidelbergCement France mandatory tender offer on Italcementi shares . Reported 47.348 percent of Italcementi shares tendered for the total value of 1.75 billion euros ($1.96 billion) . HeidelbergCement France to own 96.356 percent of Italcementi share capital . Reported provisional results on Sept. 30 [nL8N1C65O2], said HeidelbergCement France will exercise its right to buy the remaining shares [nFWN1C805K] .The Italian stock exchange will order the suspension from trading on the Electronic Stock Market (Mercato Telematico Azionario) of Italcementi shares on Oct. 10 and 11 and their delisting as of Oct. 12.  Full Article

Italcementi and HeidelbergCement integrate their Canadian operations
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 04:11am EDT 

Italcementi Fabbriche Riunite Cemento SpA Bergamo : Said on Tuesday that its board decided on integrating its operations in the Canadian market with the homologous operations of HeidelbergCement AG . The transaction involves the acquisition by Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (LMH), a Canadian company indirectly held by HeidelbergCement AG, of a 100 percent stake in Essroc Canada ULC (Essroc Canada) share capital . Essroc Canada is currently held by Essroc Corporation ("Essroc Corp"), an American company indirectly held by Italcementi . The consideration value of the transaction amounts to about 371 million Canadian dollars ($281.36 million) . The consideration will be partially paid by assigning to Essroc 42,288 newly issued shares of LHM, equal to 15.5 percent of LHM share capital, while the remaining part will be paid in cash . The transaction has been submitted to the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties (the "Committee") of Italcementi, which assigned Credit Suisse International the task of releasing a fairness opinion as independent expert .On Oct. 3, 2016, the independent expert issued its fairness opinion regarding the transaction and the Committee issued its favourable opinion.  Full Article

German stocks - Factors to watch on September 27

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

