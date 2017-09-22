Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)
86.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.06 (-0.07%)
€86.28
€86.41
€86.60
€85.98
709,419
629,811
€89.71
€67.47
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes
Sept 22 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV
Punch Taverns says made application to delist shares from LSE
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc
UK's CMA says not to probe Heineken, Punch Tavern deal further I
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv
UK competition regulator accepts Heineken proposals to sell some pubs ahead of Punch takeover
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Heineken NV
UK's CMA accepts proposals by Heineken to resolve concerns over proposed purchase of Punch Taverns
Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's CMA::ACCEPTED PROPOSALS BY HEINEKEN TO RESOLVE CONCERNS OVER ITS PROPOSED PURCHASE OF PUNCH TAVERNS.CMA SATISFIED THAT CONCERNS HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED, DECIDED THAT MERGER WILL NOT BE REFERRED FOR AN IN-DEPTH PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION. Full Article
UK's CMA updates on probe into Heineken-Punch Taverns deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)::Consulting on a modification to proposed undertakings offered on anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK of Punch Taverns Holdco. Full Article
Heineken H1 net profit (beia) up at 1.04 billion euros
July 31 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV
Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos
July 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv
UK's CMA consulting on proposed undertakings in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal
July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Consulting on proposed undertakings in lieu of a reference for the anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK Ltd of Punch Taverns Holdco Ltd. Full Article
UK's CMA says undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken- Punch Taverns deal
June 27 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority :There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal. Full Article
Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad
MOSCOW Heineken , the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.