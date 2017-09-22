Edition:
Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

HEIN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

86.22EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.06 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
€86.28
Open
€86.41
Day's High
€86.60
Day's Low
€85.98
Volume
709,419
Avg. Vol
629,811
52-wk High
€89.71
52-wk Low
€67.47

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 11:56am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV ::HEINEKEN N.V. SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €800 MILLION OF NOTES.‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 12-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 800 MILLION​.‍MATURITY DATE OF NOTES IS 3 OCTOBER 2029​.BBVA, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC AND SANTANDER ACTED AS BOOK RUNNERS..  Full Article

Punch Taverns says made application to delist shares from LSE
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 05:26am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc ::APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE TO DE-LIST SHARES OF PUNCH SHARES FROM LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE'S MAIN MARKET.DELISTING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT 8.00 A.M. ON 25 AUG.  Full Article

UK's CMA says not to probe Heineken, Punch Tavern deal further I
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 07:14am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv :UK'S CMA SAY CONSIDERS THAT UNDERTAKINGS GIVEN BY HEINEKEN ARE COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION TO MITIGATE OR PREVENT SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IDENTIFIED BY CMA .UK'S CMA SAY HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY HEINEKEN.UK'S CMA SAYS MERGER WILL NOT BE REFERRED FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION.  Full Article

UK competition regulator accepts Heineken proposals to sell some pubs ahead of Punch takeover
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 02:12am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :Uk competition regulator says accepts heineken proposals to sell pubs in 33 areas ahead of takeover of Britain's Punch Taverns.  Full Article

UK's CMA accepts proposals by Heineken to resolve concerns over proposed purchase of Punch Taverns
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 02:08am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's CMA::ACCEPTED PROPOSALS BY HEINEKEN TO RESOLVE CONCERNS OVER ITS PROPOSED PURCHASE OF PUNCH TAVERNS.CMA SATISFIED THAT CONCERNS HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED, DECIDED THAT MERGER WILL NOT BE REFERRED FOR AN IN-DEPTH PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION.  Full Article

UK's CMA updates on probe into Heineken-Punch Taverns deal
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)::Consulting on a modification to proposed undertakings offered on anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK of Punch Taverns Holdco.  Full Article

Heineken H1 net profit (beia) up at ‍​1.04 billion euros
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 01:10am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV ::H1 NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR ‍​1.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 977 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME +2.6% WITH GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS.H1 OPERATING PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 1.81 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.H1 REVENUE EUR 10.48‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 10.45 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.HEINEKEN - FOR 2017 ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE AND CONTINUE TO ASSUME A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FX VERSUS 2016‍​.HEINEKEN - FOR 2017 EXPECT FURTHER ORGANIC REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME 57.4 MHL VERSUS 60.0 MHL IN REUTERS POLL.WHILST ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN VOLATILE, OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED -CEO.H1 NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.SEES FY 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BELOW €2 BILLION (2016: €1.8 BILLION.HEINEKEN - SEES CONTINUED MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2017 IN LINE WITH MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE OF RISE IN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF AROUND 40BPS.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME AFRICA MIDDLE EAST & EASTERN EUROPE 10.4 MHL VERSUS 10.0 MHL YEAR AGO.HEINEKEN SAYS 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BELOW €2 BILLION.Q2 CONS. BEER VOLUME AMERICAS 16.9 MHL VERSUS 14.6 MHL YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME ASIA PACIFIC 6.4 MHL VERSUS 5.8 MHL YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME EUROPE 23.7 MHL VERSUS 23.1 MHL YEAR AGO.HEINEKEN SAYS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED.  Full Article

Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 08:47am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv ::Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos.Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv qtrly total revenue Ps. 50,108 million, up 25.5 percent - SEC filing‍​.Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv - during quarter, Mexico and central America division faced environment of increased inflation and raw material volatility‍​.Coca-Cola Femsa - Heineken informed its decision to terminate relationship for distribution of products, with bottlers of Coca-Cola system in Brazil.  Full Article

UK's CMA consulting on proposed undertakings in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 06:08am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Consulting on proposed undertakings in lieu of a reference for the anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK Ltd of Punch Taverns Holdco Ltd.  Full Article

UK's CMA says undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken- Punch Taverns deal
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 04:30am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority :There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal.  Full Article

Photo

Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad

MOSCOW Heineken , the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.

