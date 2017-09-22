Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes

Sept 22 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV ::HEINEKEN N.V. SUCCESSFULLY PRICES €800 MILLION OF NOTES.‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 12-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 800 MILLION​.‍MATURITY DATE OF NOTES IS 3 OCTOBER 2029​.BBVA, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC AND SANTANDER ACTED AS BOOK RUNNERS..

Punch Taverns says made application to delist shares from LSE

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Punch Taverns Plc ::APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN MADE TO DE-LIST SHARES OF PUNCH SHARES FROM LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE'S MAIN MARKET.DELISTING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT 8.00 A.M. ON 25 AUG.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Heineken Nv :UK'S CMA SAY CONSIDERS THAT UNDERTAKINGS GIVEN BY HEINEKEN ARE COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION TO MITIGATE OR PREVENT SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IDENTIFIED BY CMA .UK'S CMA SAY HAS DECIDED TO ACCEPT THE UNDERTAKINGS OFFERED BY HEINEKEN.UK'S CMA SAYS MERGER WILL NOT BE REFERRED FOR A PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :Uk competition regulator says accepts heineken proposals to sell pubs in 33 areas ahead of takeover of Britain's Punch Taverns.

Aug 18 (Reuters) - UK's CMA::ACCEPTED PROPOSALS BY HEINEKEN TO RESOLVE CONCERNS OVER ITS PROPOSED PURCHASE OF PUNCH TAVERNS.CMA SATISFIED THAT CONCERNS HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED, DECIDED THAT MERGER WILL NOT BE REFERRED FOR AN IN-DEPTH PHASE 2 INVESTIGATION.

Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)::Consulting on a modification to proposed undertakings offered on anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK of Punch Taverns Holdco.

Heineken H1 net profit (beia) up at ‍​1.04 billion euros

July 31 (Reuters) - HEINEKEN NV ::H1 NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR ‍​1.04 BILLION VERSUS EUR 977 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME +2.6% WITH GROWTH IN ALL REGIONS.H1 OPERATING PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 1.81 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.76 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.H1 REVENUE EUR 10.48‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 10.45 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.HEINEKEN - FOR 2017 ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN VOLATILE AND CONTINUE TO ASSUME A NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FX VERSUS 2016‍​.HEINEKEN - FOR 2017 EXPECT FURTHER ORGANIC REVENUE AND PROFIT GROWTH.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME 57.4 MHL VERSUS 60.0 MHL IN REUTERS POLL.WHILST ECONOMIC CONDITIONS ARE LIKELY TO REMAIN VOLATILE, OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED -CEO.H1 NET PROFIT (BEIA) EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.SEES FY 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BELOW €2 BILLION (2016: €1.8 BILLION.HEINEKEN - SEES CONTINUED MARGIN EXPANSION IN 2017 IN LINE WITH MEDIUM TERM GUIDANCE OF RISE IN OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN OF AROUND 40BPS.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME AFRICA MIDDLE EAST & EASTERN EUROPE 10.4 MHL VERSUS 10.0 MHL YEAR AGO.HEINEKEN SAYS 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE RELATED TO PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD BE SLIGHTLY BELOW €2 BILLION.Q2 CONS. BEER VOLUME AMERICAS 16.9 MHL VERSUS 14.6 MHL YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME ASIA PACIFIC 6.4 MHL VERSUS 5.8 MHL YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOLIDATED BEER VOLUME EUROPE 23.7 MHL VERSUS 23.1 MHL YEAR AGO.HEINEKEN SAYS EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FULL YEAR ARE UNCHANGED.

Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos

July 24 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv ::Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv Q2 earnings per share 1.07 pesos.Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv qtrly total revenue Ps. 50,108 million, up 25.5 percent - SEC filing‍​.Coca-Cola Femsa Sab De Cv - during quarter, Mexico and central America division faced environment of increased inflation and raw material volatility‍​.Coca-Cola Femsa - Heineken informed its decision to terminate relationship for distribution of products, with bottlers of Coca-Cola system in Brazil.

July 11 (Reuters) - UK's Competition and Markets Authority::Consulting on proposed undertakings in lieu of a reference for the anticipated acquisition by Heineken UK Ltd of Punch Taverns Holdco Ltd.

June 27 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority :There are reasonable grounds for believing that the undertakings offered by Heineken might be accepted in Heineken, Punch Taverns deal.