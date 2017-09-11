Edition:
Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

27.80EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.87 (-3.03%)
Prev Close
£28.67
Open
£28.64
Day's High
£28.64
Day's Low
£27.52
Volume
290,157
Avg. Vol
501,658
52-wk High
£31.60
52-wk Low
£13.93

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Heliopolis records housing units sales of EGP 76.1 mln in August
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 03:17am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT :ACHIEVES AUGUST SALES OF HOUSING UNITS AMOUNTING TO EGP 76.1 MILLION.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis records housing units sales of EGP 126 mln in July
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 09:22am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::JULY 2017 SALES OF HOUSING UNITS REACHED TO EGP 126 MILLION.RECORDS NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 64 MILLION IN JULY 2017.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis awards EGP 7.4 mln project to Utilco
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 03:32am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::BOARD APPROVES TO AWARD EGP 7.4 MILLION PROJECT TO UTILCO FOR ENGINEERING AND CONTRACTING.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis sells housing units worth EGP 125.7 mln in july
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 03:30am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::SELLS HOUSING UNITS WORTH EGP 125.7 MILLION IN JULY.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis FY profit falls
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 04:02am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 348.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 400.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING REVENUE EGP 953.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 657.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.BOARD PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR 2016-2017.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis to launch new housing project at New Heliopolis
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 09:55am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development :Says to launch new housing project on 100 feddan at New Heliopolis, to start marketing of housing units during October .Three phased housing project to be implemented in 5 years, expects cost to be about EGP 2 billion, revenue to be EGP 4 billion.Targets to build 1,036 housing units during 2017-2018 with total sales value of EGP 1.2 billion.Says seeks strategy change as company to develop land and construct residential, commercial projects instead of direct sale of land.Says as part of strategy change co may partner with leading real estate investment companies to construct big projects for better returns.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis sells housing units worth EGP 139 mln in June
Thursday, 6 Jul 2017 03:42am EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Sells housing units worth EGP 139 million in June.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis signs new contracts with Magic Dreams
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 04:41am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Says signs two new lease contract with Magic Dreams following dispute settlement.As part of dispute settlement Magic Dreams to pay remaining dues at 7 percent annual interest in four years from Oct 1, 2017.Says receives first payment of EGP 5 million from magic dreams, EGP 7 million to be paid in Sept 1, 2017.  Full Article

Egypt's Heliopolis comments on EGP 1 bln project at New Heliopolis
Wednesday, 28 Jun 2017 09:00am EDT 

June 28 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development :Comments on media report on launching of EGP 1 billion investment project at New Heliopolis, says project is under consideration.  Full Article

-Egypt's Heliopolis awards EGP 100 mln financial leasing to Global Lease
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Board approves awarding of financial leasing of EGP 100 million to GLOBAL LEASE.  Full Article

