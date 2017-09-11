Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's Heliopolis records housing units sales of EGP 76.1 mln in August

Sept 11 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT :ACHIEVES AUGUST SALES OF HOUSING UNITS AMOUNTING TO EGP 76.1 MILLION.

Egypt's Heliopolis records housing units sales of EGP 126 mln in July

Aug 28 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::JULY 2017 SALES OF HOUSING UNITS REACHED TO EGP 126 MILLION.RECORDS NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 64 MILLION IN JULY 2017.

Egypt's Heliopolis awards EGP 7.4 mln project to Utilco

Aug 23 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::BOARD APPROVES TO AWARD EGP 7.4 MILLION PROJECT TO UTILCO FOR ENGINEERING AND CONTRACTING.

Egypt's Heliopolis FY profit falls

July 25 (Reuters) - HELIOPOLIS CO FOR HOUSING AND DEVELOPMENT ::FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 348.9 MILLION VERSUS EGP 400.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING REVENUE EGP 953.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 657.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.BOARD PROPOSES NOT TO DISTRIBUTE DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR YEAR 2016-2017.

Egypt's Heliopolis to launch new housing project at New Heliopolis

July 20 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development :Says to launch new housing project on 100 feddan at New Heliopolis, to start marketing of housing units during October .Three phased housing project to be implemented in 5 years, expects cost to be about EGP 2 billion, revenue to be EGP 4 billion.Targets to build 1,036 housing units during 2017-2018 with total sales value of EGP 1.2 billion.Says seeks strategy change as company to develop land and construct residential, commercial projects instead of direct sale of land.Says as part of strategy change co may partner with leading real estate investment companies to construct big projects for better returns.

Egypt's Heliopolis sells housing units worth EGP 139 mln in June

July 6 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Sells housing units worth EGP 139 million in June.

Egypt's Heliopolis signs new contracts with Magic Dreams

July 4 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Says signs two new lease contract with Magic Dreams following dispute settlement.As part of dispute settlement Magic Dreams to pay remaining dues at 7 percent annual interest in four years from Oct 1, 2017.Says receives first payment of EGP 5 million from magic dreams, EGP 7 million to be paid in Sept 1, 2017.

Egypt's Heliopolis comments on EGP 1 bln project at New Heliopolis

June 28 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development :Comments on media report on launching of EGP 1 billion investment project at New Heliopolis, says project is under consideration.

-Egypt's Heliopolis awards EGP 100 mln financial leasing to Global Lease

June 6 (Reuters) - Heliopolis Co For Housing And Development ::Board approves awarding of financial leasing of EGP 100 million to GLOBAL LEASE.