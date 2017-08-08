Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd :Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform.

July 31 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 1.22 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees.June quarter consol revenue from operations 9.84 billion rupees.Consol profit in June quarter last year was 979.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol revenue from operations was 8.70 billion rupees.Says signed 5 new clients in June quarter.Says attrition at end of June 2017 was 13.8 percent.Says headcount stood at 13098 at end of Q2 2017.

April 24 (Reuters) - Hexaware Technologies Ltd :Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share.March quarter consol profit 1.14 billion rupees.March quarter consol revenue from operations 9.61 billion rupees.Consol profit in March quarter last year was 838.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol revenue from operations was INR 8.20 billion.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol profit was 1.10 billion rupees.Says headcount at end Q1 was 12,734; up 1,135 y-o-y.Says attrition at end March 2017 was 14.9 percent.Says qtrly utilizations stood at 78.9 percent including trainees.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd :Says extinguishment of equity shares in connection with buyback of 5.7 million equity shares of inr 2 each of co.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd : Hexaware Technologies-in 2016,co saw reduced dependence on h1b;committed to continuous reduction of dependence on visas . Hexaware Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol profit after tax 1.21 billion rupees . Hexaware Technologies Ltd consensus forecast for dec quarter consol profit was 1.11 billion rupees . Hexaware Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol income from operations 9.41 billion rupees . Hexaware Technologies Ltd says declared inertim dividend of INR 1 per share . Hexaware Technologies Ltd - consol profit after tax in dec quarter last year was 993.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol income from operations was 8.20 billion rupees . Hexaware Technologies Ltd says board gave in-principle approval for merger of unit Risk Technology International with co .Hexaware Technologies Ltd - believes that any changes regarding immigration policy that happen in future is likely to have impact from late 2018 only.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd :Says expansion of its BPS services with second delivery center in Chennai.

Hexaware Technologies : Hexaware expands European presence: opens global delivery centre in Bucharest .New centre will have an initial capacity for 150 consultants.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd : June-quarter consol profit after tax 1 billion rupees; June-quarter consol income from operations 8.70 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.03 billion rupees . Consol profit after tax in June quarter last year was 988.9 million rupees; consol income from operations was 7.72 billion rupees .

Hexaware Technologies Ltd : Hexaware and UiPath enter into a strategic partnership to provide intelligent process automation solutions .