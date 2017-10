Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hilton Food raises 55.9 million​ pounds in share placing

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::‍TOTAL OF 7.35 MILLION SHARES OF 10P EACH PLACED AT 760P PER PLACING SHARE, RAISING PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION​.

Hilton Food to buy Icelandic Group UK 80.8 mln stg in cash

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::‍HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE ICELANDIC GROUP UK LIMITED FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF £80.8 MILLION​.HILTON FOOD GROUP - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO CONDUCT NON-PRE-EMPTIVE UNDERWRITTEN CASH PLACING TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF £55.9 MILLION TO PART-FUND ACQUISITION​.HILTON FOOD GROUP- ‍PLACING SHARES AT AN INDICATIVE PRICE PER SHARE OF 760 PENCE TO BE CONFIRMED PURSUANT TO AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​.

Hilton Food Group to expand packing capability to New Zealand​

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc :‍HILTON TO EXPAND PACKING CAPABILITY TO NEW ZEALAND​.TO CONSTRUCT NEW MEAT PROCESSING FACILITY IN AUCKLAND AND SUPPLY PROGRESSIVE ENTERPRISES TRADING AS COUNTDOWN SUPERMARKETS​.PROPOSED CO'S NEW UNIT ,HILTON FOODS NEW ZEALAND,TO FINANCE NEW FOOD PACKING FACILITY, WITH COMMENCEMENT OF PRODUCTION TARGETED FOR 2020​.‍IT IS EXPECTED THAT HILTON'S INVESTMENT IN PLANT AND EQUIPMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY NZ $54 MILLION​.

Hilton Food Group says half year revenue rose 9.3 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::HALF YEAR REVENUE ROSE 9.3 PERCENT TO 690.7 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 5 PENCEPER SHARE.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 18.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 16.7 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO‍​.HY ‍VOLUME 160,848 TONNES VERSUS 147,985 TONNES A YEAR AGO​.HY REVENUE 690.7 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 631.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO​.‍INTERIM DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON DEC 1 2017 5.0P​.‍EXPECTS RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR TO BE IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS​.

Hilton Food Group signs fresh food contract with Tesco Central Europe

Aug 24 (Reuters) - HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC ::HILTON SIGNS FRESH FOOD CONTRACT WITH TESCO CENTRAL EUROPE.HAS SIGNED A LONG TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH TESCO CENTRAL EUROPE ("TESCO") TO PRODUCE FRESH FOOD.FIVE YEAR AGREEMENT WILL INVOLVE BUILDING A STATE OF ART FACTORY IN POLAND REQUIRING AN INVESTMENT OF C.6M EUROS.EXPECTED THAT PRODUCTION WILL BEGIN IN Q1 OF 2019.HILTON AND TESCO HAVE ALSO AGREED TO SIGN A FURTHER FIVE YEAR LONG TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR HILTON TO CONTINUE SERVICING TESCO'S CENTRAL EUROPEAN STORES WITH PRE-PACKED MEAT.

Hilton Food confirms discussions in relation to a potential acquisition

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC ::NOTES MEDIA SPECULATION IN RELATION TO A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION AND CONFIRMS THAT IT IS AT EARLY STAGE OF DISCUSSIONS IN RELATION TO SUCH A TRANSACTION.SAYS THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY AT THIS TIME WHETHER ANY AGREEMENT ON SUCH TRANSACTION WILL BE REACHED.

Hilton Food says group's performance in line with board's expectations for 28 weeks ended July 16

July 20 (Reuters) - Hilton Food Group Plc ::Group's performance has been in line with board's expectations in the 28 weeks ended July 16, 2017.Has also benefited from strength of currencies in which it operates relative to sterling, which has offset impact of start-up costs.In western europe, we have made good progress in a number of markets in the 28 weeks ended July 16, 2017.In UK, turnover has continued to grow relative to last year in the 28 weeks ended July 16, 2017.

Hilton Food reports FY operating profit of 34.3 mln pounds

Hilton Food Group Plc : FY revenue of 1.23 bln stg versus 1.09 bln stg year ago . Recommended final dividend of 12.5 pence per ordinary share . FY volume of 275,213 tonnes versus 256,218 year ago . Says FY operating profit 34.3 mln stg versus 29.0 mln stg year ago . Says Hilton's operating performance in early months of 2017 has been in line with board's expectations .Says medium term outlook for hilton is positive with commencement of portugal joint venture company.

Hilton Food to construct new meat processing facility in Australia

Hilton Food Group Plc : Is to proceed with plans to expand its packing capability in Australia, by constructing a new meat processing facility in Queensland .Expected that Hilton's investment in plant and equipment will be approximately A$115 mln.

Hilton Food says performance in line with expectations for 28 wks to July 17

Hilton Food Group Plc : Group's performance has been in line with board's expectations for 28 weeks ended 17 july .Benefited from strength of currencies in which it operates relative to sterling..