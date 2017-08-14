Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik H1 ‍EBIT up at EUR 98.8 mln​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG ::DGAP-NEWS: HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG: HHLA RECORDS REVENUE GROWTH AND STRONG EARNINGS.HALF YEAR REVENUE ROSE 9 PERCENT TO 622.8 MILLION EUR.‍UPDATES ITS FORECAST FOR GROUP EBIT, EXPECTING A RANGE BETWEEN EUR 150 MILLION AND EUR 170 MILLION INCLUDING POSSIBLE ONE-OFF EXPENSES​.H1 ‍REVENUE ROSE BY ALMOST 9 PERCENT TO EUR 622.8 MILLION​.H1 ‍EBIT CLIMBED BY APPROXIMATELY 48 PERCENT TO EUR 98.8 MILLION​.H1 ‍THROUGHPUT AT HHLA CONTAINER TERMINALS STOOD AT 3.6 MILLION STANDARD CONTAINERS (TEU) - SOME 12 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF LAST YEAR​.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik appoints Rüdiger Grube as new chairman of supervisory board

June 21 (Reuters) - HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG :DGAP-NEWS: HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG: DR. RÜDIGER GRUBE NEW CHAIRMAN OF HHLA'S SUPERVISORY BOARD.

HHLA Q1 EBIT up at 45.2 million euros

May 12 (Reuters) - HHLA :Q1 REVENUE WAS UP 7.1 % YEAR-ON-YEAR AT EUR 305.1 MILLION AND AT EUR 45.2 MILLION, OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) WAS ALSO ABOVE PRIOR-YEAR FIGURE OF EUR 41.0 MILLION.UPDATES FORECAST FOR CONTAINER SEGMENT, ANTICIPATING GROUP EBIT IN UPPER HALF OF A RANGE BETWEEN EUR 140 MILLION AND EUR 170 MILLION.Q1 PROFIT AFTER TAX AND MINORITY INTERESTS INCREASED BY 34.4 % YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 24.4 MILLION.HAS UPDATED ITS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.PORT LOGISTICS SUBGROUP IS NOW EXPECTED TO GENERATE A RESULT IN UPPER HALF OF A RANGE BETWEEN EUR 125 AND EUR 155 MILLION (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 115 TO EUR 145 MILLION) IN 2017.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik updates 2017 earnings forecast

May 5 (Reuters) - HHLA ::HHLA updates forecast for container segment.For 2017 expects EBIT in upper half of a range between 140 million and 170 million euros ($153.85 million - $186.81 million) for group (previously: 130 million to 160 million euros).Sees 2017 EBIT in upper half of a range between 125 million and 155 million euros for Port Logistics subgroup (previously: 115 million to 145 million euros).Container segment result (EBIT) for 2017 is now expected in upper half of a range between 75 million and 105 million euros (previously: 65 million to 95 million euros).

HHLA sees stable performance in 2017

HHLA : Slightly better result in 2016, stable performance expected for 2017 . An operating result (EBIT) in range of 130 million euros ($139.76 million) to 160 million euros is forecast for group for 2017 . For listed port logistics subgroup an EBIT in range of 115 million euros to 145 million euros is anticipated for 2017 .Will propose to distribute a stable dividend at previous year's level of 0.59 euros per dividend-entitled class a share for port logistics subgroup.

HHLA: Ruediger Grube to be proposed new chairman of supervisory board

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG :At annual general meeting, supervisory board of Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG (HHLA) will propose appointment of Ruediger Grube as new chairman of supervisory board.

HHLA 9-month revenue at 871.0 million euros

HHLA : 9-month revenue of 871.0 million euros ($952.79 million): 0.2 pct up on previous year . 9-month rise of 2.4 pct in operating result (EBIT), taking it to 126.9 million euros, including one-off effects in logistics segment which offset one another .FY operating result (EBIT) at group level is expected in range of 150 million euros to 160 million euros.

HHLA says incoming CEO to join management board on Oct. 1

HHLA : Says Angela Titzrath to become member of the executive board as of 1 October 2016 .Says Titzrath to succeed CEO Klaus Dieter Peters as of 1 January 2017.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik H1 revenue at approx. 573 mln euros

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG : H1 revenue at group level was down slightly on previous year's figure at approximately 573 million euros ($639.53 million) . Forecast for revenue and earnings confirmed . H1 EBIT almost matched previous year's at just under 82 million euros .H1 container throughput down by 5.7 pct against previous year at 3.2 million TEU.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Q1 revenue down at 284.8 mln euros

Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik AG : Q1 container throughput down by 7.7 pct against previous year at 1.6 million . Q1 revenue down by 4.1 pct to 284.8 million euros ($325.18 million) . Q1 profit after tax and minority interests climbs 44.6 % to 18.1 million euros . Believe that volumes in container segment have bottomed out and anticipate stable development for rest of year . Forecast for revenue and earnings confirmed . Q1 EBIT fell 5 percent to 40 million euros . Q1 revenue fell 4.1 percent to 284.8 million euros .Q1 profit after tax 18.1 million euros.