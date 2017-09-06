Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vectura Group posts HY revenue of 78.8 million pounds

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc :H1 PRETAX LOSS 44.5 MILLION STG.HY REVENUE 78.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 73.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.HY RECURRING REVENUE PERCENT OF TOTAL REVENUE 90.1 PERCENT VERSUS 76.2 PERCENT A YEAR AGO.HY RECURRING REVENUE 71 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 56.3 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO.DETAILED REVIEW OF PRIORITIES FOR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMMES IN 2017 UNDERTAKEN AND EXPENDITURE FOR FY IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOWER, AT £60 MILLION - £70 MILLION."SINCE CRL, VECTURA SUPPORTED HIKMA IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE WITH FDA AND A NUMBER OF QUESTIONS RAISED HAVE NOW BEEN CLARIFIED AND RESOLVED"."EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO CONFIRM REGULATORY TIMETABLE BEFORE END OF 2017".IN LINE WITH BOARD'S EXPECTATIONS, REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ORIGINAL £10 MILLION TARGET ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES BY 2018 WITH MAJORITY REALISED IN 2017.FURTHER ANNUAL NON-HEADCOUNT COST SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF £1 MILLION - £2 MILLION FROM 2018 HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED."THERE IS PRODUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PROGRESS BEING MADE WITH FDA FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF MAJOR CRL FOR VR315 ADVAIR GENERIC IN US, CONCLUDING NUMBER OF OPEN QUESTIONS" - CEO.MAINTAINS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF £65 MILLION - £75 MILLION ANNUAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE FOR 2018.

Hikma says focused on cost reduction across generics business

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc ::HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SAYS COMPANY IS FOCUSED ON COST REDUCTION ACROSS ALL AREAS OF GENERICS BUSINESS - COMPANY EXEC.HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SAYS IN GENERICS BUSINESS, NEGOTIATED SAVINGS WITH SUPPLIERS, THIRD PARTY VENDORS, INCLUDING LAW-FIRMS - COMPANY EXEC.

Drugmaker Hikma lowers full-year revenue guidance

Aug 17 (Reuters) - HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.11 USDPER SHARE.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE, IN LINE WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 2016.GROUP REVENUE OF $895 MILLION, UP 1 PCT IN H1 2017 AND UP 5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY.NOW EXPECT 2017 GROUP REVENUE TO BE AROUND $2.0 BILLION IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AFTER LOWERING GUIDANCE FOR GENERICS BUSINESS.H1 GROUP CORE OPERATING PROFIT OF $176 MILLION, IN LINE WITH H1 2016 AND UP 3 PCT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY.NOW EXPECT GENERICS REVENUE TO BE AROUND $620 MILLION AND CORE GENERICS OPERATING PROFIT TO BE AROUND $30 MILLION IN 2017.H1 GROUP CORE BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 45.4 CENTS, DOWN 6 PCT AND DOWN 3 PCT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11.0 CENTS PER SHARE, IN LINE WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 2016.

Vectura announces ANDA filing for US generic version of Advair Diskus

Aug 17 (Reuters) - VECTURA GROUP PLC ::CONFIRMS STATEMENT MADE BY PARTNER HIKMA IN RESPECT OF ANDA FILING FOR A US GENERIC VERSION OF ADVAIR DISKUS.

Hikma signs license, supply agreement for Octaplex‍​

May 31 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc ::Hikma signs an exclusive license and supply agreement with Octapharma for Octaplex‍​.Co to have exclusive rights to register, distribute, market Octaplex in some countries across MENA .

Hikma sees FY group revenue between $2.0-$2.1 bln at constant currency

May 19 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc ::Expect full year group revenue to be in range of $2.0-$2.1 billion in constant currency in 2017.Updated guidance reflects changes in outlook for Generics business; revised expectation for launch timing of generic version of Advair Diskus.Maintain full year guidance for our Injectables and branded businesses.Expect Generics revenue to be around $670 million in 2017.Expect global Injectables revenue to be between $800-$825 million for FY, core operating margin in high 30s, reflecting step-up in research and development.

BRIEF-Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz . Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate . Announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc . Settlement that resolves patent litigation related to Jazz's xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, 500mg/ml product . Under settlement agreement, Jazz will grant Hikma, right to sell an authorised generic of xyrem in US market commencing on 1 Jan 2023 or earlier under certain circumstances . Initial term of AG arrangement is six months and Hikma has option to extend AG term for up to a total of five years . Jazz has also granted Hikma a licence to market generic sodium oxybate pursuant to its anda at end of AG term . Hikma will pay Jazz a royalty on net sales of AG product, but will initially retain a meaningful percentage of net sales . Royalty rate paid to Jazz will increase should AG term be extended beyond one year .Specific financial and other terms related to settlement agreement are confidential.

Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Hikma enters into settlement agreement with Jazz . Enters into settlement agreement with Jazz for sodium oxybate . Announces that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc . Settlement that resolves patent litigation related to Jazz's xyrem® (sodium oxybate) oral solution, 500mg/ml product. . Under settlement agreement, Jazz will grant Hikma, right to sell an authorised generic of xyrem® in us market commencing on 1 Jan 2023 or earlier under certain circumstances . Initial term of AG arrangement is six months and Hikma has option to extend AG term for up to a total of five years. . Jazz has also granted hikma a licence to market generic sodium oxybate pursuant to its anda at end of AG term. . Hikma will pay Jazz a royalty on net sales of AG product, but will initially retain a meaningful percentage of net sales. . Royalty rate paid to jazz will increase should AG term be extended beyond one year. .Specific financial and other terms related to settlement agreement are confidential..

Hikma sees 2017 revenue to be around $2.2 bln

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Final dividend 0.22 cents per share . Total dividend 0.33 cents per share . FY group revenue of $1,950 million, up 35% and up 39% in constant currency . Group revenue in 2017 expected to be around $2.2 billion in constant currency . FY group core operating profit of $419 million, up 2% and up 14% in constant currency . FY core EBITDA $493 million versus $466 million last year . FY EBITDA $473 million versus $454 million last year . "Expect generics business to achieve significant growth in revenue and profitability in coming years" . Expect injectables revenue to be $800 million to $825 million in 2017;core operating margin to be in high 30s after a further step-up in research and development investment . Continue to expect revenue for generics business to be around $800 million in 2017 . Expect profitability of generics business to "significantly" improve in 2017 .Expect branded revenue growth in constant currency to be in mid-single digits in 2017.

Hikma says first-half revenue up 28 pct

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc : Interim dividend $0.11 per share . H1 revenue $882 mln up 28 pct . H1 operating profit $121 mln down 27 pot . H1 group core operating profit of $176 mln, down 14 pct and down 3 pct in constant currency . Interim dividend of 11.0 cents per share, in line with interim dividend for H1 2015 . Continue to expect 2016 group revenue in range of $2.0 bln to $2.1 bln in constant currency, driven by strong growth in injectables and branded . Remain on track to achieve revenue growth and cost synergy targets that we have set ourselves for West-Ward Columbus in 2017 . H1 global injectables revenue of $357 mln, up 4 pct from H1 2015 and up 5 pct in constant currency . H1 generics revenue of $257 mln, compared with $79 mln in H1 2015, primarily reflecting consolidation of four months of revenue from West-Ward Columbus . H1 generics core operating profit of $8 mln, with a core operating margin of 3.1 pct, reflecting product mix and high operating costs . Continue to expect full year generics revenue in range of $640 mln to $670 mln in 2016, including ten months of West-Ward Columbus . Continue to expect core generics operating profit in range of $30 mln to $40 mln in 2016 . H1 branded revenue of $264 mln, down 6 pct and up 1 pct in constant currency . H1 branded core operating profit of $55 mln, down 5 pct and up 28 pct in constant currency.