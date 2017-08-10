Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)
1,274.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-12.00 (-0.93%)
1,286.00
1,289.00
1,290.00
1,267.00
147,376
108,552
1,480.00
1,002.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hill & Smith Holdings HY revenue up 13 pct
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hill & Smith Holdings Plc
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC recommends final dividend
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says board is recommending a final dividend of 13.6p per share (2014: 11.6p per share).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on July 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on May 27, 2016. Full Article
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC announces acquisition of Premier Galvanizing
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says it has completed acquisition of Premier Galvanizing Limited for a total cash consideration of £15.5 mln, on a debt and cash free basis.Says consideration will be funded from the group's existing bank facilities. Full Article