Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hill & Smith Holdings HY revenue up 13 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hill & Smith Holdings Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT 33.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 19.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO 291.8 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 11 PERCENT TO 9.4 PENCEPER SHARE.SAYS EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED​.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC recommends final dividend

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says board is recommending a final dividend of 13.6p per share (2014: 11.6p per share).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on July 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on May 27, 2016.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC announces acquisition of Premier Galvanizing

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says it has completed acquisition of Premier Galvanizing Limited for a total cash consideration of £15.5 mln, on a debt and cash free basis.Says consideration will be funded from the group's existing bank facilities.