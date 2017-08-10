Edition:
United States

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)

HILS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,274.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-12.00 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
1,286.00
Open
1,289.00
Day's High
1,290.00
Day's Low
1,267.00
Volume
147,376
Avg. Vol
108,552
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hill & Smith Holdings HY revenue up 13 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:33am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hill & Smith Holdings Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT 33.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 19.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE ROSE 13 PERCENT TO 291.8 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 11 PERCENT TO 9.4 PENCEPER SHARE.SAYS EXPECTATIONS FOR YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED​.  Full Article

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC recommends final dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 02:00am EST 

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says board is recommending a final dividend of 13.6p per share (2014: 11.6p per share).Says final dividend, if approved, will be paid on July 1, 2016 to those shareholders on register at close of business on May 27, 2016.  Full Article

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC announces acquisition of Premier Galvanizing
Thursday, 26 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC:Says it has completed acquisition of Premier Galvanizing Limited for a total cash consideration of £15.5 mln, on a debt and cash free basis.Says consideration will be funded from the group's existing bank facilities.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC News

» More HILS.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials