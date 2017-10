Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hapag-Lloyd resolves capital increase with subscription rights

Sept 28 (Reuters) - HAPAG LLOYD AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: HAPAG-LLOYD AG: HAPAG-LLOYD RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS.‍SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF 30.00 EUR AND AT A SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF 14:1​.‍EXPECTS GROSS ISSUE PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY 352 MILLION EUR (APPROXIMATELY 414 MILLION USD)​.‍IN COURSE OF A CAPITAL INCREASE WITH SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS 11.7 MILLION NEW SHARES WILL BE OFFERED​.‍INTENDS TO USE APPROXIMATELY 170 MILLION EUR (APPROXIMATELY 200 MILLION USD) TO REPAY INDEBTEDNESS​.

Hapag-Lloyd sees UASC integration completed by end-Q3

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd CEO on conference call:Says world container trade growth may be 3-4 percent in 2017 and looks strong for 2018.Says integration of UASC operations will be finished by end of Q3, migration going fast.Says does not see any particular surge in world order book for container ships any time soon.Reiterates Qatar crisis has no material impact on business.Says doesn't see big change in number of 129 consolidated post-merger services in 2018, from formerly 118 Hapag and 45 former UASC services.

TUI disposes all remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd

July 10 (Reuters) - TUI AG :DISPOSES ALL REMAINING SHARES IN HAPAG-LLOYD AG.

Hapag-Lloyd places EUR 450 mln senior notes offering

July 4 (Reuters) - HAPAG LLOYD AG :DGAP-ADHOC: HAPAG-LLOYD AG: HAPAG-LLOYD SUCCESSFULLY PLACES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING / VOLUME UPSIZING TO EUR 450 MILLION / EARLY REDEMPTION OF EXISTING EUR-BOND 2018 / 2019.PROCEEDS WILL BE FULLY USED TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING EUR NOTES OF HAPAG-LLOYD DUE IN FALL 2018 AND IN FALL 2019.

Hapag-Lloyd launches EUR 300 million senior notes offering

July 3 (Reuters) - HAPAG LLOYD AG ::HAPAG-LLOYD LAUNCHES EUR 300 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING / PROCEEDS SHALL BE USED FOR EARLY REDEMPTION OF EUR-BONDS 2018 AND 2019.BOND WILL BE ISSUED WITH A DENOMINATION OF EUR 100,000.FINAL CONDITIONS OF BOND, IN PARTICULAR INTEREST RATE AND ISSUE PRICE WILL BE ANNOUNCED FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF BOOKBUILDING.ISSUE PROCEEDS WILL FIRST BE USED TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING EUR NOTES OF HAPAG-LLOYD AG DUE IN FALL 2018.REMAINING PROCEEDS THEREAFTER SHALL BE USED TO REDEEM PARTLY SENIOR NOTES DUE IN FALL 2019.

Hapag-Lloyd CEO says doesn't rule out further takeovers

May 29 (Reuters) - Hapag Lloyd Ag :Hapag-Lloyd CEO says doesn't rule out further takeovers, but no current plans.

Hapag-Lloyd to present targets for merged group in August

May 29 (Reuters) - Hapag-Lloyd :Says upward trend in freight rates has continued in Q2.Says to present in August new targets for merged group.

Merger of Hapag-Lloyd and United Arab Shipping Company Ltd.

May 24 (Reuters) - Hapag Lloyd AG ::HAPAG-LLOYD AG: MERGER OF HAPAG-LLOYD AG AND UNITED ARAB SHIPPING COMPANY LTD..CONDITIONS PRECEDENT REQUIRED FOR MERGER OF HAPAG-LLOYD AG AND UNITED ARAB SHIPPING COMPANY LTD. (UASC) UNDER BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT (BCA) HAVE BEEN FULFILLED TODAY.REGISTRATION IN COMMERCIAL REGISTER NECESSARY FOR COMPLETION OF MERGER HAS BEEN EFFECTED TODAY.CAPITAL INCREASE OF HAPAG-LLOYD AG IN AMOUNT OF EUR 45.932.023,00 WAS REGISTERED WITH COMMERCIAL REGISTER TODAY.HAPAG LLOYD - QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY THROUGH SUBSIDIARY QATAR HOLDING LLC AND PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND OF KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA BECOME NEW KEY SHAREHOLDERS OF HAPAG-LLOYD AND HOLD 14.4 % AND 10.1 % OF SHARES RESPECTIVELY.KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY ON BEHALF OF STATE OF KUWAIT, IRAQI FUND FOR EXTERNAL DEVELOPMENT, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES AND BAHRAIN MUMTALAKAT HOLDING COMPANY HAVE INTEREST IN COMBINED 3.6 % OF SHARES OF HAPAG-LLOYD.

TUI to look at Hapag-Lloyd stake disposal options once UASC deal closes

May 15 (Reuters) - TUI Group CFO tells analysts::Tui cfo says to review options for disposal of hapag-lloyd stake once shipper has closed uasc merger transaction.

Hapag Lloyd Q1 revenue up 10.4 pct at 2.13 billion euros

May 12 (Reuters) - HAPAG LLOYD AG ::FINISHES FIRST QUARTER OF 2017 WITH POSITIVE OPERATING RESULT.Q1 NET RESULT WAS LOWER THAN IN Q1 OF 2016 AT EUR -62.1 MILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: EUR -42.8 MILLION).Q1 EBITDA INCREASES TO EUR 131.3 MILLION / EBIT AT EUR 3.5 MILLION.Q1 REVENUE UP BY 10.4% TO EUR 2.13 BILLION (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: EUR 1.93 BILLION).OVERALL, MERGER WITH ARABIAN LINER SHIPPING COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ANNUAL SAVINGS OF USD 435 MILLION FROM 2019 ONWARDS, WITH A LARGE PROPORTION OF THIS ALREADY TO BE ACHIEVED IN 2018.FIRST-QUARTER RESULT WAS NOTICEABLY AFFECTED BY ONGOING BUNKER PRICE INCREASES.