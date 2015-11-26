Helical PLC (HLCL.L)
HLCL.L on London Stock Exchange
318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
12.75 (+4.17%)
12.75 (+4.17%)
Prev Close
306.00
306.00
Open
313.75
313.75
Day's High
320.00
320.00
Day's Low
306.25
306.25
Volume
105,976
105,976
Avg. Vol
149,189
149,189
52-wk High
360.00
360.00
52-wk Low
247.75
247.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Helical Bar Plc announces interim dividend
Helical Bar Plc:Says interim dividend of 2.30p (Sept. v, 2014: 2.10p per share) was approved by the board on Nov. 24, 2015 and will be paid on Dec. 30, 2015 to shareholders on register on Dec. 4, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Helical FY EPRA net asset value per share rises
* Year to march 31, EPRA net asset value per share up 3.7 pct to 473 pence