HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA (HLE.DE)

Hella Q1 adj EBIT up 5.6 pct at 125 million euros

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hella KGaA Hueck & Co ::SAYS HELLA HAS A SUCCESSFUL START TO FISCAL YEAR.‍CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR Q1 INCREASED OVER PREVIOUS YEAR BY 5.8 PERCENT AFTER CURRENCY ADJUSTMENTS​.‍TAKING NEGATIVE EXCHANGE RATE EFFECTS INTO ACCOUNT, Q1 SALES IMPROVED BY 4.9 PERCENT TO EUR 1.6 BILLION​.‍Q1 ADJUSTED EBIT INCREASED BY 5.6 PERCENT TO EUR 125 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 118 MILLION)​.SAYS FIRST-QUARTER CURRENCY-ADJUSTED SALES INCREASE OF 5.8 PERCENT; REPORTED AT 4.9 PERCENT, TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.6 BILLION.SAYS ADJUSTED EBIT IMPROVES BY 5.6 PERCENT TO AROUND EUR 125 MILLION; ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN INCREASES TO 7.7 PERCENT.‍HAS CONFIRMED ITS POSITIVE COMPANY OUTLOOK AFTER FIRST THREE MONTHS OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR​.SAYS AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT SUSTAINS GROWTH DYNAMIC WITH SALES INCREASES OF 5.9 PERCENT.

Hella and ebm papst agree on strategic cooperation

Sept 11 (Reuters) - HELLA ::HELLA AND EBM PAPST AGREE ON STRATEGIC COOPERATION.STARTING IN 2019, THE FIRST JOINT PROJECT WILL BE THE PRODUCTION OF AN ELECTRIC PURGE PUMP SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING CO2 EMISSIONS‍​.FOCUS OF THE COOPERATION WILL BE IN THE FIELD OF ACTUATING SYSTEMS.

Hella to expand capacity at Shanghai electronics plant

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hella :Says expanding its production capacities in China and further developing its electronics plant in Shanghai.Says a new building will be added to the existing site, with building work starting in September, series production to start mid-2018.Says this will be followed by a fundamental restructuring of the existing plant.

Hella targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of around 8 percent

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Hella :Dividend to be increased by 19.5 percent to 0.92 euro per share.Expects fiscal year currency-adjusted sales growth as well as an increase in adjusted EBIT of 5 to 10 percent.Targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of around 8 percent.

Hella says 2016/2017 sales rose 3.7 pct to 6.6 bln eur

July 20 (Reuters) - Hella :Says consolidated sales rose by 3.7 percent to approximately EUR 6.6 billion.Hella says adjusted earnings before interest and taxes improves to around EUR 534 million.Says adjusted EBIT margin is 8.1 percent in fiscal year 2016/2017.Hella says taking into account special items, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 20.8 percent to approximately EUR 507 million (previous year: EUR420 million)..Says full 2016/2017 fiscal year results to be announced on 10 August 2017.

Hella now sees sees 2017/2018 adj EBIT rising 5-10 percent

June 30 (Reuters) - Hella :Says sees 2017/2018 currency adjusted sales up, adjusted EBIT up 5-10 percent (vs previous guidance for medium single-digit percent increase).Says aims for adjusted EBIT margin of around 8 percent (vs previous guidance for margin at yr-earlier level of 7.5 percent).

Hella and ZF form partnership for autonomous driving

June 20 (Reuters) - Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co :Hella and ZF form strategic partnership.Hella and ZF partnership for development and marketing aims to produce modern assistance systems and autonomous driving functions for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and off-highway applications.Hella and ZF partnership will start immediately, with the objective of a market launch in 2020.

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co successfully places corporate bond

May 10 (Reuters) - HELLA KGAA HUECK & CO ::SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CORPORATE BOND OVER 300 MILLION EUROS ON THE CAPITAL MARKET.

Hella, BAIC JV to build new lighting production plant in China

April 20 (Reuters) - Hella :Says JV Hella-Bhap Lighting is further expanding its production capacities by building a new state-of-the-art lighting production plant in Wuqing.Start of production at the new location is scheduled for October 2017.Says in a first step, the new plant will have a production capacity for 1.2 million headlamps per year, employ about 250 people.Says in the medium term, the design of the plant allows tripling the production space.

Hella affirms FY guidance after Q3 results

Hella : Q3 adjusted EBIT margin 6.6 percent . Q3 sales 1.58 billion eur . Q3 adjusted EBIT 105 million eur . Q3 net profit 74 million eur . Says Juergen Behrend retires as managing general partner on 30 September 2017 after the Annual General Meeting .Affirms guidance for full year.