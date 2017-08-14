High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

High Liner Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02

Aug 14 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc -:High Liner Foods reports operating results for the second quarter of 2017.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 excluding items.Q2 earnings per share $0.02.High Liner Foods Inc qtrly ‍sales as reported increased by $8.0 million to $232.4 million​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

High Liner Foods ‍appoints Henry Demone CEO

Aug 14 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc -:High Liner Foods Inc - ‍appointment of Henry Demone as company's CEO, effective immediately​.High Liner Foods Inc says Henry Demone succeeds Keith Decker.High Liner Foods Inc - ‍Demone will continue to act as chairman of board of high liner foods​.

High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46

May 10 (Reuters) - High Liner Foods Inc :High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017.Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.46.Q1 earnings per share $0.34.High Liner Foods Inc - board of directors of company approved a quarterly dividend of CAD$0.14 per share on company's common shares.High Liner Foods Inc - "expect year-over-year sales volume and earnings trends in Q2 of 2017 will be greatly improved".High Liner Foods Inc - expect trend of lower demand for frozen breaded and battered seafood products will continue in 2017.High Liner Foods Inc - signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 pct of outstanding equity of Rubicon Resources, LLC.High Liner Foods Inc - anticipated purchase price for rubicon is $107.0 million prior to transaction fees.High Liner Foods Inc - does not anticipate it will realize material synergies from Rubicon Business but it will be immediately accretive in 2017.High Liner Foods Inc -Q1 sales as reported decreased by $15.7 million, or 5.4 pct, to $275.7 million compared to $291.4 million.High Liner Foods Inc - acquisition will be financed using company's existing credit facilities.High Liner-purchase price for Rubicon to be settled 70 pct in cash, 30pct in co's shares, with share consideration subject to a 3-year stand-still agreement.High Liner Foods Inc - definitive agreement includes a five-year supply agreement with Rubicon's supply partners based on mutually acceptable terms.

HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.24

High Liner Foods Inc : HIGH LINER FOODS REPORTS OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2016 . Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.32 . Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.24 . HIGH LINER FOODS INC SAYS EXPECT TREND OF LOWER DEMAND FOR FROZEN BREADED AND BATTERED SEAFOOD PRODUCTS WILL CONTINUE INTO 2017 .QTRLY SALES AS REPORTED DECREASED BY $14.9 MILLION, OR 6.6%, TO $210.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $224.9 MILLION.

High Liner Foods Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30

High Liner Foods Inc : Company increases quarterly dividend by 7.7% . Qtrly dividend of CAD$0.14 per share represents 7.7% increase from CAD$0.13 per share quarterly dividend paid on September 15, 2016 . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 . High Liner Foods Inc qtrly sales as reported decreased by $9.3 million, or 3.9%, to $230.8 million compared to $240.1 million . Q3 earnings per share $0.21 . "Expect trend of year-over-year improvement in gross profit and adjusted ebitda to continue in Q4 of 2016" . Expect sales volume trend to improve in Q4 . "Continue to believe will be a minimum of $20 million in annual costs savings on a run-rate basis, to be achieved by end of 2016" . Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .High Liner Foods reports operating results for the third quarter of 2016.

High Liner Foods posts Q1 earnings of $0.44/share

High Liner Foods Inc : High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2016 . Company increases quarterly dividend by 8.3% . Posts quarterly dividend of CAD$0.13 per share . Posts qtrly earnings per share $0.44 . High liner foods inc qtrly adjusted diluted EPS decreased by $0.01 to $0.49 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.70, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly sales as reported decreased by $19.7 million, or 6.4%, to $290.5 million compared to $310.2 million.