Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hindustan Unilever says ‍Srinivas Phatak to become CFO​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :Hindustan Unilever -‍srinivas Phatak, will succeed P.B. Balaji as executive director, finance & IT and cfo​.

Hindustan Unilever to divest 50 pct stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :Signed deal for divestment of its 50 percent stake in Kimberly-Clark Lever.Says ‍KCL shall cease to be a joint venture of company​.

Hindustan Unilever CFO P. B. Balaji resigns‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :Says CFO P B Balaji resigns‍​.

India's Hindustan Unilever June qtr profit up about 9 pct

July 18 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd :June quarter net profit 12.83 billion rupees versus profit of 11.74 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 11.74 billion rupees.June quarter total income 93.35 billion rupees versus 89.10 billion rupees last year.Says "remain positive on medium term outlook for industry".Says in quarter stock pipelines remained low and varied across categories.Says water business witnessed a muted quarter due to lower trade purchases, destocking before GST implementation.

India's Hindustan Unilever March-qtr profit rises 6.2 pct

May 17 (Reuters) - Hindustan Unilever Ltd ::Says recommended a final dividend of inr 10 per share.March quarter net profit 11.83 billion rupees.March quarter total income 89.69 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 11.14 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 84.30 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 10.80 billion rupees.Says with gradual improvement in market conditions, co remains optimistic about medium term outlook for sector.Says domestic consumer business grew at 8 percent with underlying volume growth at 4 percent in quarter.

Hindustan Unilever unit Pond's Exports signs deal with Hindustan Foods

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Hindustan Unilever Ltd says signing of agreement by Pond's Exports Ltd .Hindustan Unilever Ltd says agreement with Hindustan Foods for sale of movable assets and inventory with respect to leather business of PEL.

Hindustan Unilever Sept-qtr profit up about 12 pct

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 10.96 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 84.80 billion rupees . Says declared interim dividend of INR 7 per share . Net profit in sept quarter last year was 9.82 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 83.49 billion rupees . Says domestic consumer business grew at 2 percent during quarter . With a good monsoon, expect gradual improvement in market demand and remain positive on mid-long term outlook for the industry .Pepsodent started recovering post relaunch.

Hindustan Unilever says completed sale of two brands to LT Foods Middle East DMMC

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Completed sale of brands "Gold Seal Indus Valley" and "Rozana", to LT Foods Middle East DMMC, a group company of LT Foods India Limited .

Hindustan Unilever approved divestment of shareholding in Kimberly-Clark lever to Kimberly-Clark

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : Board approved divestment of shareholding in Kimberly-Clark lever to its JV partner Kimberly-Clark corp . To set up new manufacturing unit in assam with proposed investment of about inr 10 billion . Both HUL, KCC will work together to define terms and future operating model for business . New Assam unit will augment production capacity of personal care products .

Hindustan Unilever June-qtr profit rises

Hindustan Unilever Ltd : June-quarter net profit 11.74 billion rupees; June-quarter net sales from operations 79.88 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 11.53 billion rupees .