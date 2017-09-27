Halma PLC (HLMA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Halma says for period from April 2 Asia Pacific maintains growth from H2 last year

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Halma Plc :FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 2, ASIA PACIFIC MAINTAINED STRONG GROWTH FROM H2 2016, WITH GOOD PROGRESS IN UK AND MAINLAND EUROPE AND STEADY PERFORMANCE IN USA .‍IMPROVED RATES OF ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE, PROFIT GROWTH ACHIEVED IN H2 OF LAST FINANCIAL YEAR HAVE CONTINUED INTO CURRENT YEAR​.‍ORDER INTAKE FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 2 WAS AHEAD OF REVENUE AND ALSO AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​.

Halma says improved rates of organic constant currency revenue, profit continued into current year​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Halma Plc :‍IMPROVED RATES OF ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE, PROFIT GROWTH ACHIEVED IN H2 OF LAST FINANCIAL YEAR HAVE CONTINUED INTO CURRENT YEAR​.‍ORDER INTAKE FOR PERIOD FROM APRIL 2 WAS AHEAD OF REVENUE AND ALSO AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​.ASIA PACIFIC MAINTAINED STRONG GROWTH, WITH GOOD PROGRESS IN UK AND MAINLAND EUROPE AND A STEADY PERFORMANCE IN USA.

Halma says acquisition of Cardios Sistemas Comercial E Industrial Ltda And Cardio Dinamica Ltda

Aug 7 (Reuters) - HALMA PLC :ACQUISITION OF CARDIOS SISTEMAS COMERCIAL E INDUSTRIAL LTDA AND CARDIO DINAMICA LTDA.INITIAL CASH CONSIDERATION IS R$50 MILLION (£12.1 MILLION) AND IS ADJUSTABLE.

Halma syas Marc Ronchettito succeed Kevin Thompson as group finance director

July 31 (Reuters) - HALMA PLC ::MARC RONCHETTI, CURRENTLY GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER, WILL SUCCEED KEVIN THOMPSON AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR.KEVIN THOMPSON WILL CONTINUE AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR UNTIL RECRUITMENT OF MARC'S SUCCESSOR AS GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER IS COMPLETED.

Halma posts FY revenue rose 19 percent to 962 million stg

June 13 (Reuters) - Halma Plc :FY pretax profit rose 15.7 percent to 157.7 million stg.FY revenue rose 19 percent to 962 million stg.Final dividend 8.38 pence per share.Total dividend 13.71 pence per share.FY adjusted profit before tax ‍194​ million pounds versus 166 million pounds year ago.FY adjusted earnings per share ‍40.21​ pence.FY statutory profit before tax ‍157.7​ million pounds versus 136.3 million pounds year ago.FY total dividend per share ‍13.71​ pence versus 12.81 pence year ago.FY return on sales ‍20.2​ percent versus 20.6 percent year ago.FY revenue ‍961.7​ million pounds versus 807.8 million pounds year ago.FY return on total invested capital ‍15.3​ percent versus 15.6 percent year ago.‍Expect to make further progress in year ahead in line with expectations​.‍Since period end, order intake has continued to be ahead of revenue and order intake last year​."‍Expect a further increase in underlying costs in 2017/18 as we continue to invest in growth of group"​.‍Saw continued volatility in currencies throughout year and this had a significant impact on results​.‍Currency translation had a positive impact of 9.8% on revenue and 10.5% on adjusted profit for 2016/17​.‍Expect currency rates to continue to be volatile​.‍Anticipate increased capital expenditure in coming year​.‍In medium term expect research and development expenditure to increase broadly in line with revenue​.

Halma says finance director Kevin Thompson to retire during 2018

Halma Plc : Kevin Thompson, group finance director, has indicated his intention to retire during 2018 . Board will commence a search shortly and an announcement will be made in due course .Once a successor has been appointed, Kevin will step down from board and will remain with group until an orderly handover has been completed..

Halma plc sees FY adj pre-tax profit in line with market consensus

Halma Plc : Expects adjusted profit before tax for year ending 1 April 2017 to be in line with market consensus . Says order intake has remained ahead of revenue . Organic constant currency revenue and profit growth continued in H2 with organic constant currency revenue increases in all major geographic regions . Says UK revenue remained steady; improved growth in other regions, including near and middle east .In H2, all four sectors traded in line with expectations outlined at half year.

Healthcare devices maker Halma buys Fluxdata for 12 mln stg

Halma Plc : Announces acquisition of Fluxdata incorporated from private shareholders .Cash consideration is $12 million (9.8 million stg).

Halma says Q1 revenue ahead of prior year

Halma Plc : If current exchange rates continue throughout rest of current FY, currency translation impact on group's results is expected to be positive . Revenue was ahead of Q1 of prior year and included good organic constant currency growth on a weekly average basis .Order intake was ahead of revenue and also above order intake in Q1 of prior year..

Halma CEO sees firm making futher progress this year

Halma Plc : FY pretax profit rose 2 percent to 136.3 million stg . FY revenue rose 11 percent to 808 million stg . Final dividend 7.83 penceper share . Total dividend 12.81 penceper share .Expect to make further progress in year ahead in line with our expectations -CEO.