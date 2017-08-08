Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 ‍funds from operations per share $ 0.24​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Reports second quarter 2017 results.Qtrly ‍adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.26​.Qtrly ‍funds from operations per share $ 0.24​.Qtrly ‍revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million.

Mainstreet Health Investments announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities

July 25 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Deal for ‍approximately $47 million.​.Mainstreet Health - ‍Entered into a definitive agreement to sell two transitional care facilities located in Wichita, Kansas and Fort Worth, Texas​.

Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration

June 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc ::Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - amended secured credit facility increases total capacity from US$285 million to us$300 million.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - this transaction will extend facility maturity by an additional two years.Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - transaction will also extend company's weighted average debt maturity from 3.7 years to 5.3 years.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly AFFO of $0.21

May 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : :Mainstreet health investments inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results.Reported adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") of $0.25 per common share for Q1.Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.21.Qtrly revenue $15.5 million versus $7.4 million.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q4 and full year 2016 results

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results .Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly reported adjusted funds from operations $0.24 per common share.

Mainstreet Health to buy 2 nursing facilities, a senior living community

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces sale leaseback of senior living & post-acute portfolio with the Ensign Group Inc. . Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - deal for approximately US$38 million . Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - purchase price of approximately US$38 million. .Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - to acquire two post-acute/skilled nursing facilities and a senior living community from Ensign Group Inc.

Mainstreet Health Investments to buy 3 memory care communities for US$44.3 mln

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Purchase price of US$44.3 million .Mainstreet Health Investments Inc announces the acquisition of three memory care communities.

Mainstreet Health Investments reports third quarter 2016 results

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc qtrly affo of $0.23 per common share .Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results.

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc : Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly funds from operations $1.8 million . Qtrly revenue $8.6 million .Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million.

Mainstreet Health Investments announces initial dividend

: Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016 .Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend.