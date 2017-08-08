Mainstreet Health Investments Inc (HLPu.TO)
8.54USD
20 Oct 2017
$-0.06 (-0.70%)
$8.60
$8.63
$8.67
$8.53
42,311
43,634
$10.15
$8.43
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 funds from operations per share $ 0.24
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
Mainstreet Health Investments announces agreement to sell two transitional care facilities
July 25 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
Mainstreet Health Investments increases credit facility and extends debt duration
June 6 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
Mainstreet Health Investments reports qtrly AFFO of $0.21
May 8 (Reuters) - Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q4 and full year 2016 results
Mainstreet Health to buy 2 nursing facilities, a senior living community
Mainstreet Health Investments to buy 3 memory care communities for US$44.3 mln
Mainstreet Health Investments reports third quarter 2016 results
Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $3.8 million
Mainstreet Health Investments announces initial dividend
: Mainstreet health investments inc says first cash dividend in amount of us$0.05729 per common share for period from june 2, 2016 to june 30, 2016 .Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces initial dividend. Full Article
BRIEF-Mainstreet Health Investments reports Q2 funds from operations per share $ 0.24
* Qtrly revenue $17.2 million versus $8.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: