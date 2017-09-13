Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hammerson announces exercise of early redemption option on GBP 250 mln 6.875 pct bonds

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc :HAMMERSON PLC ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF EARLY REDEMPTION OPTION IN RESPECT OF GBP 250,000,000 6.875% BONDS DUE 2020.BONDS WILL BE REDEEMED IN FULL ON 20 OCTOBER 2017.

Hammerson, Allianz Real Estate secure 625 mln euro loan for Ireland mall

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc ::‍HAMMERSON AND ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE ARRANGE A SEVEN-YEAR LOAN SECURED ON DUNDRUM TOWN CENTRE​.‍TOGETHER WITH ITS JV PARTNER ALLIANZ, ARRANGED A EUR625 MILLION 7-YEAR TERM LOAN SECURED ON IRELAND'S DUNDRUM TOWN CENTRE​.‍BNP PARIBAS AND DEKABANK ACTED AS LEAD ARRANGERS AND ALLIANZ REAL ESTATE ACTED ON BEHALF OF A NUMBER OF ALLIANZ COMPANIES​.

Hammerson says first-half NAV up 4.3 pct

July 26 (Reuters) - Hammerson plc :HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 EPRA NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE 7.71 POUNDS VERSUS 7.39 POUNDS AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016).HAMMERSON PLC - AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 GEARING RATIO 62 PERCENT VERSUS 59 PERCENT AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016).AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 LOAN TO VALUE RATIO 37 PERCENT VERSUS 36 PERCENT AS AT DEC 31, 2016 (NOT JUNE 30, 2016).INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 5.9 PERCENT TO 10.7 PENCEPER SHARE.HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED PROFIT 119.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 112.6 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.HAMMERSON PLC - INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 10.7 PENCE VERSUS 10.1 PENCE A YEAR AGO.HAMMERSON PLC - HY ADJUSTED EPS 15.1P PENCE.ON A PROPORTIONALLY CONSOLIDATED BASIS NET DEBT AT 30 JUNE 2017 WAS £3,710 MILLION."BEGINNING TO SEE A SOFTER CONSUMER BACKDROP AND INCREASED HEADWINDS FOR RETAILERS IN UK".HAMMERSON PLC - HY NET RENTAL INCOME 184.0 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 167.7 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.

Hammerson HY adjusted eps 15.1 pence

Hammerson says CFO to be on leave following planned operation

July 10 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc ::Following planned operation last week, Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer, will be taking a leave of absence in order to recuperate.In Drakesmith's absence, finance duties will be covered by Richard Shaw, group financial controller.

Hammerson signs £360 million revolving credit facility

April 21 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc ::Signs £360 million revolving credit facility with a 5 year maturity.Syndication and signing of a £360 million unsecured rcf at an initial margin of 90 basis points with a syndicate of fourteen international banks.Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years..New facility will refinance an existing £175 million rcf maturing in april 2018.New facility will result in a reduced margin of 60 basis points.

Hammerson proposes final dividend of 13.90 pence per shr

Hammerson full-year NAV rises

Hammerson Plc : Final dividend 13.9 pence per share . 142,000M 2 of new space leased; over 40 new brands; leases signed at average 5 pct ahead of ERV . Total dividend 24 pence per share . Group LFL NRI up 2.2 pct (3.2 pct including premium outlets) demonstrating retailer demand for prime destinations . Premium outlets continue to outperform with sales growth of 8 pct; LFL NRI up 7.6 pct . Continued strong demand for retail park space driving high occupancy; LFL NRI up 2.4 pct . Total return 5.7 pct beating IPD benchmark (3.4 pct) . EPRA net asset value per share (2) 7.39 stg as at Dec. 31, versus 7.10 stg year ago . Adjusted profit (2) 230.7 mln stg at Dec. 31, versus 210.9 mln stg year ago .Despite some UK retail headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, confident we have a resilient and adaptable business with multiple opportunities - CEO.

Hammerson gets South African Reserve Bank approval for secondary listing on JSE

Hammerson Plc : Intention to list on Johannesburg Stock Exchange . Financial Surveillance Department of South African Reserve Bank has approved secondary listing . Secondary listing, which is expected to take place on thursday, 1 September 2016, is subject to receipt of formal approval from JSE .It is anticipated that a full pre-listing announcement will be released on stock exchange news service of JSE on or about thursday, 25 August 2016..

Hammerson sees continued appetite for jewellery and sports-related goods

Hammerson Plc : CEO - "Appetite for both jewellery and sports-related goods has been notable throughout this year" . "Anticipate trend to continue through the remainder of the summer with the Olympics serving as further inspiration for shoppers" . Hammerson's retail tracker reported a 0.3 pct uptick in footfall to outperform the national average of -1.6 pct and a -0.3 pct dip in L-F-L sales in the 6 months ended 30 June Further company coverage: [HMSO.L] ((Bengaluru Newsroom +918067491136;)).