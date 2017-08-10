Edition:
United States

Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG.DE)

HNKG.DE on Xetra

104.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.90 (-0.85%)
Prev Close
€105.85
Open
€105.95
Day's High
€105.95
Day's Low
€104.70
Volume
74,474
Avg. Vol
91,104
52-wk High
€114.60
52-wk Low
€92.38

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Henkel says Persil's U.S. market share exceeds 3 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:15am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Henkel :CEO says Persil market share in the United States now exceeds 3 percent.CFO says sees no risk of pressure from activist investors.  Full Article

Henkel places $600 million bond in Eurodollar market
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 03:34am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Henkel :Says places $600 million bond in eurodollar market.Bond has a term of 3 years and matures on june 12, 2020.Bond pays a coupon of 2.0 percent.Settlement is expected to take place on june 12, 2017.  Full Article

Henkel buys sealing specialist Sonderhoff
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 04:36am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Henkel :To acquire Sonderhoff Group.In the fiscal year 2016, Sonderhoff Holding GmbH generated sales of about 60 million euros.  Full Article

Henkel execs see environment becoming more challenging this year
Thursday, 11 May 2017 03:58am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa :Henkel reiterates guidance for moderate increase of direct raw material costs this year.Henkel ceo says economic environment will become increasingly challenging this year so guidance reiterated despite strong q1.Henkel exec says margin dilution from sun acquisition is temporary and will be reduced over time.Henkel exec says promotional intensity and pricing pressure is increasing across all regions.  Full Article

BRIEF-Jyothy Labs says news report on extension for Henkel to buy stake incorrect
Monday, 17 Apr 2017 04:34am EDT 

Corrects headline to clarify Jyothy Labs denied news report that Henkel may extend period to buy stake in company; adds Reuters Instrument Code for Henkel:Jyothy Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Henkel may get until Nov to buy 26% stake in Jyothy Labs".Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says news stating that period of exercise of option maybe extended to Nov is incorrect.  Full Article

Henkel says will have funds for larger deals even Darex takeover
Thursday, 6 Apr 2017 06:55am EDT 

Henkel & Co KGaA AG : CFO says will have funds for larger acquisitions even after Darex takeover Further company coverage: [ID:nF9N1GT016] [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Henkel to acquire hair professional business in Mexico and USA
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 05:07am EST 

Henkel & Co KGaA AG : To acquire hair professional business in Mexico and the USA . Signed an agreement to acquire Nattura Laboratorios, S.A. De C.V., headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, and associated companies in the USA, Colombia and Spain . In the fiscal year 2016, the business generated sales of more than 100 million euros ($105.60 million) .Parties agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.  Full Article

Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 01:05am EST 

Gcp Applied Technologies Inc : Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies . Received binding offer from henkel to acquire co's global darex packaging technologies business for approximately $1.05 billion . In connection with henkel's binding offer, gcp will begin a consultation process with relevant works councils and labor unions . Upon completion of consultation process gcp expects to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement .Goldman, sachs & co. Is acting as financial advisor for gcp.  Full Article

Henkel CEO signals doesn't need acquisitions
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 05:59am EST 

Henkel : CEO says, commenting on possible consolidation, that the company is doing well and doesn't need to worry about anything else Further company coverage: [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Henkel would consider divestiture of small businesses
Thursday, 17 Nov 2016 06:48am EST 

Henkel : CEO says if we see parts of business we don't consider valuable, we would also consider divestitures, but only of small businesses . CEO says strategy 2020 foresees relatively stable employee numbers Further company coverage: [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).  Full Article

Henkel AG & Co KgaA News

Photo

Henkel may make U.S. acquisitions: CEO in newspaper

FRANKFURT German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

» More HNKG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials