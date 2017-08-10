Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Henkel says Persil's U.S. market share exceeds 3 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Henkel :CEO says Persil market share in the United States now exceeds 3 percent.CFO says sees no risk of pressure from activist investors.

Henkel places $600 million bond in Eurodollar market

June 1 (Reuters) - Henkel :Says places $600 million bond in eurodollar market.Bond has a term of 3 years and matures on june 12, 2020.Bond pays a coupon of 2.0 percent.Settlement is expected to take place on june 12, 2017.

Henkel buys sealing specialist Sonderhoff

May 17 (Reuters) - Henkel :To acquire Sonderhoff Group.In the fiscal year 2016, Sonderhoff Holding GmbH generated sales of about 60 million euros.

Henkel execs see environment becoming more challenging this year

May 11 (Reuters) - Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa :Henkel reiterates guidance for moderate increase of direct raw material costs this year.Henkel ceo says economic environment will become increasingly challenging this year so guidance reiterated despite strong q1.Henkel exec says margin dilution from sun acquisition is temporary and will be reduced over time.Henkel exec says promotional intensity and pricing pressure is increasing across all regions.

BRIEF-Jyothy Labs says news report on extension for Henkel to buy stake incorrect

Corrects headline to clarify Jyothy Labs denied news report that Henkel may extend period to buy stake in company; adds Reuters Instrument Code for Henkel:Jyothy Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Henkel may get until Nov to buy 26% stake in Jyothy Labs".Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says news stating that period of exercise of option maybe extended to Nov is incorrect.

Henkel says will have funds for larger deals even Darex takeover

Henkel & Co KGaA AG : CFO says will have funds for larger acquisitions even after Darex takeover Further company coverage: [ID:nF9N1GT016] [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Henkel to acquire hair professional business in Mexico and USA

Henkel & Co KGaA AG : To acquire hair professional business in Mexico and the USA . Signed an agreement to acquire Nattura Laboratorios, S.A. De C.V., headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico, and associated companies in the USA, Colombia and Spain . In the fiscal year 2016, the business generated sales of more than 100 million euros ($105.60 million) .Parties agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln

Gcp Applied Technologies Inc : Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies . Received binding offer from henkel to acquire co's global darex packaging technologies business for approximately $1.05 billion . In connection with henkel's binding offer, gcp will begin a consultation process with relevant works councils and labor unions . Upon completion of consultation process gcp expects to enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement .Goldman, sachs & co. Is acting as financial advisor for gcp.

Henkel CEO signals doesn't need acquisitions

Henkel : CEO says, commenting on possible consolidation, that the company is doing well and doesn't need to worry about anything else Further company coverage: [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Henkel would consider divestiture of small businesses

Henkel : CEO says if we see parts of business we don't consider valuable, we would also consider divestitures, but only of small businesses . CEO says strategy 2020 foresees relatively stable employee numbers Further company coverage: [HNKG_p.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).