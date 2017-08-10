Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)
116.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-1.00 (-0.85%)
€117.60
€117.75
€117.90
€116.30
552,787
471,895
€129.90
€105.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Henkel says Persil's U.S. market share exceeds 3 pct
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Henkel
Henkel places $600 million bond in Eurodollar market
June 1 (Reuters) - Henkel
Henkel buys sealing specialist Sonderhoff
May 17 (Reuters) - Henkel
Henkel execs see environment becoming more challenging this year
May 11 (Reuters) - Henkel Ag & Co Kgaa
BRIEF-Jyothy Labs says news report on extension for Henkel to buy stake incorrect
Corrects headline to clarify Jyothy Labs denied news report that Henkel may extend period to buy stake in company; adds Reuters Instrument Code for Henkel:Jyothy Laboratories clarifies on news item, "Henkel may get until Nov to buy 26% stake in Jyothy Labs".Jyothy Laboratories Ltd says news stating that period of exercise of option maybe extended to Nov is incorrect. Full Article
Henkel says will have funds for larger deals even Darex takeover
Henkel & Co KGaA AG
Henkel to acquire hair professional business in Mexico and USA
Henkel & Co KGaA AG
Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
Gcp Applied Technologies Inc
Henkel CEO signals doesn't need acquisitions
Henkel
Henkel would consider divestiture of small businesses
Henkel
Henkel may make U.S. acquisitions: CEO in newspaper
FRANKFURT German consumer goods group Henkel may further expand its business in the United States via acquisitions, Chief Executive Hans van Bylen told Welt am Sonntag in an interview.