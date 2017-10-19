Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S.
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hannover Re
Moody's Analytics sees economic cost of Irma at $64-92 billion
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics:Says currently estimates the economic cost of hurricane Irma to be approximately $64-92 billion.Says hurricanes Harvey and Irma combined likely to have caused $150-200 billion of damage.Says sees Texas energy industry, Florida tourism to be operating at close to normal by end of September.Says hurricanes' hit to national real GDP growth in Q3 expected to be close to 0.5 percent points. Full Article
Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate
Hannover Rueck SE
Hannover Re 2016 net profit exceeds its own goal
Hannover Re
Hannover Rueckversicherung to propose FY 2015 dividend
Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Dividend proposal raised for FY 2015: 3.25 euros per share plus special dividend of 1.50 euros per share. Full Article
Hannover Rueckversicherung AG confirms FY 2015 outlook, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Says still on track to achieve 950 million euros in net profit in 2015.Sees FY 2016 net income at 950 million euros.FY 2016 net income 958.72 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price increases following 2017 disasters
* CEO sees flat EPS in 2017, more than 10 pct rise in 2018 (Recasts with price expectations, background)