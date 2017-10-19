Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hannover Re :CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover.CEO says premium hikes of 40-50 percent needed in regions like Florida.

Moody's Analytics sees economic cost of Irma at $64-92 billion

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics:Says currently estimates the economic cost of hurricane Irma to be approximately $64-92 billion.Says hurricanes Harvey and Irma combined likely to have caused $150-200 billion of damage.Says sees Texas energy industry, Florida tourism to be operating at close to normal by end of September.Says hurricanes' hit to national real GDP growth in Q3 expected to be close to 0.5 percent points.

Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate

Hannover Rueck SE : Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate . Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price . In 2016 financial year syndicate 2121 booked gross premium of 280 million pounds ($346.64 million) . Transaction is expected to close in Q3 subject to all necessary approvals .Hannover Re intends to support Argenta on its envisaged growth trajectory.

Hannover Re 2016 net profit exceeds its own goal

Hannover Re : Says FY net profit 1.17 billion eur . Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros . Says operating profit (EBIT) for 2016 amounts to roughly eur 1.69 billion (eur 1.76 billion) .Says gross premium contracted as expected to eur 16.4 billion (eur 17.1 billion).

Hannover Rueckversicherung to propose FY 2015 dividend

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Dividend proposal raised for FY 2015: 3.25 euros per share plus special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG confirms FY 2015 outlook, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Says still on track to achieve 950 million euros in net profit in 2015.Sees FY 2016 net income at 950 million euros.FY 2016 net income 958.72 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.