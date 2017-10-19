Edition:
United States

Hannover Rueck SE (HNRGn.DE)

HNRGn.DE on Xetra

105.75EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.40 (-0.38%)
Prev Close
€106.15
Open
€106.60
Day's High
€106.95
Day's Low
€105.55
Volume
228,663
Avg. Vol
145,220
52-wk High
€116.50
52-wk Low
€94.65

Latest Key Developments

Hannover Re: want to return to 2015 premium level in U.S.
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 05:28am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hannover Re :CEO says wants to return to 2015 premium level in U.S. cat cover.CEO says premium hikes of 40-50 percent needed in regions like Florida.  Full Article

Moody's Analytics sees economic cost of Irma at $64-92 billion
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 05:24am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Moody's Analytics:Says currently estimates the economic cost of hurricane Irma to be approximately $64-92 billion.Says hurricanes Harvey and Irma combined likely to have caused $150-200 billion of damage.Says sees Texas energy industry, Florida tourism to be operating at close to normal by end of September.Says hurricanes' hit to national real GDP growth in Q3 expected to be close to 0.5 percent points.  Full Article

Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 09:00am EDT 

Hannover Rueck SE : Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate . Parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding purchase price . In 2016 financial year syndicate 2121 booked gross premium of 280 million pounds ($346.64 million) . Transaction is expected to close in Q3 subject to all necessary approvals .Hannover Re intends to support Argenta on its envisaged growth trajectory.  Full Article

Hannover Re 2016 net profit exceeds its own goal
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 01:16am EST 

Hannover Re : Says FY net profit 1.17 billion eur . Says will generate group net income of around eur 1.17 billion (previous year: eur 1.15 billion) for 2016 financial year, above its own target of at least 950 million euros . Says operating profit (EBIT) for 2016 amounts to roughly eur 1.69 billion (eur 1.76 billion) .Says gross premium contracted as expected to eur 16.4 billion (eur 17.1 billion).  Full Article

Hannover Rueckversicherung to propose FY 2015 dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 01:45am EST 

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Dividend proposal raised for FY 2015: 3.25 euros per share plus special dividend of 1.50 euros per share.  Full Article

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG confirms FY 2015 outlook, issues FY 2016 outlook in line with analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 01:30am EST 

Hannover Rueckversicherung AG:Says still on track to achieve 950 million euros in net profit in 2015.Sees FY 2016 net income at 950 million euros.FY 2016 net income 958.72 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

Hannover Rueck SE News

UPDATE 1-Hannover Re sees price increases following 2017 disasters

* CEO sees flat EPS in 2017, more than 10 pct rise in 2018 (Recasts with price expectations, background)

