Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)

Hochschild ‍on track to deliver 2017 production target

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc ::‍ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVERALL 2017 PRODUCTION TARGET OF 37 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES​.‍2017 ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS PER SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCE EXPECTED TO MEET $12.2-12.7 GUIDANCE​.Q3 TOTAL GOLD SOLD ‍73.99​ KOZ VERSUS 77.85 KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 TOTAL SILVER EQUIVALENT ‍11,940​ KOZ VERSUS 11,747 KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 INMACULADA SILVER PRODUCTION ‍1,499​ KOZ VERSUS 1,318 KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 INMACULADA GOLD PRODUCTION ‍43.72​ KOZ VERSUS 42.48 KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 ‍SILVER PRODUCTION 6,087 KOZ VERSUS 5,908​ KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 GOLD PRODUCTION 79.10 KOZ VERSUS 78.91 KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 GOLD SOLD 73.99 KOZ VERSUS 77.85 KOZ IN Q3 2016.Q3 SILVER SOLD 5,726 KOZ VERSUS 6,011 KOZ IN Q3 2016.‍NET DEBT OF APPROXIMATELY $147 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ($187 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)​.‍TOTAL CASH OF APPROXIMATELY $156 MILLION AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 ($140 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)​.‍COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER ITS OVERALL PRODUCTION TARGET FOR 2017 OF 37.0 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES.‍REAFFIRMS FY ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST PER SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCE FORECAST OF BETWEEN $12.2 AND $12.7​.

Hochschild says Senior Independent Director Enrico Bombieri retires

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc :DIRECTORATE CHANGE.ENRICO BOMBIERI HAS STATED HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 31 DECEMBER 2017.HOCHSCHILD MINING - INTENDS TO APPOINT MICHAEL RAWLINSON, WHO HAS SERVED AS A NON-EXEC DIRECTOR SINCE JAN 2016, TO SUCCEED ENRICO AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR.

Hochschild reiterates 2017 production target of 37 mln silver equivalent ounces

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc ::H1 PRETAX PROFIT 39.9 MILLION USD VERSUS 60.3 MILLION USD YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.0138 USDPER SHARE.H1 REVENUE OF $340.8 MILLION (H1 2016: $339.3 MILLION).H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $136.0 MILLION (H1 2016: $170.3 MILLION).NET DEBT OF $164.7 MILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: $187.4 MILLION).$18.5 MILLION OF DEBT REPAID IN H1 2017.NET DEBT/ANNUAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF 0.56X AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: 0.57X).H1 2017 AISC PER SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCE FROM OPERATIONS OF $12.0 (H1 2016: $10.9) AHEAD OF GUIDANCE OF $12.2-12.7 5.HALF YEAR PRODUCTION OF 17.9 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES (H1 2016: 17.0 MILLION OUNCES).ON TRACK TO DELIVER RECORD ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION TARGET OF 37.0 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES FOR 2017.H2 AISC EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH $12.2-12.7 PER SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCE GUIDANCE.REITERATE 2017 PRODUCTION TARGET OF 37 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES AT AN ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST OF BETWEEN $12.2 AND $12.7 PER OUNCE.

Hochschild says on track to deliver overall 2017 production target of 37 mln silver equivalent ounces

July 12 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc ::Q2 attributable production of 4.8 million ounces of silver.Q2 attributable production of 60,815 ounces of gold.Q2 attributable production 9.3 million silver equivalent ounces.Q2 attributable production 126,007 gold equivalent ounces.On track to deliver overall 2017 production target of 37 million silver equivalent ounces.Net debt of approximately $160 million as at 30 June 2017 ($187 million as at 31 December 2016).2017 all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce expected to meet $12.2-12.7 guidance.

Hochschild Mining Production posts 4.1 million ounces of silver in q1

April 27 (Reuters) - Hochschild Mining Plc ::Production report for 3 months ended 31 march 2017.4.1 million ounces of silver in q1.60.6 thousand ounces of gold in q1.8.6 million silver equivalent ounces, up 16% versus q1 2016 (7.4 million ounces) in q1 2017.On track to deliver overall 2017 production target of 37 million silver equivalent ounces.2017 all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce on track to meet $12.2-12.7 guidance.Net debt of approximately $199 million as at 31 march 2017 ($187 million as at 31 december 2016).

Hochschild Mining posts FY adjusted basis EPS $0.11

Hochschild Mining Plc : FY pretax profit 108.3 million USD versus 256.2 million USD loss year ago . Net debt of $ 187.4 million versus $350.5 million year ago . FY net revenue of $688.2 million versus $469.1 million year ago . FY cash balance of $ 140.0 million versus $84.0 million year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA of $329.0 million versus $138.8 million year ago . FY adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.11 . Says full year production of 35.5 million attributable silver equivalent ounces, exceeding guidance . Says inmaculada mine produced 16.9 million silver equivalent ounces . Sees FY 2017 production target of 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces . 2017 AISC expected to be $12.2-12.7 per silver equivalent ounce .2017 Inmaculada AISC expected to be $9.0-9.5 per silver equivalent ounce.

Hochschild Mining says Q3 silver production up 17.8 pct

Hochschild Mining Plc : Says attributable production in Q3 5.0 mln ounces of silver . Says attributable production in Q3 66.4 thousand ounces of gold . Says attributable production in Q3 9.9 million silver equivalent ounces, up 19 pct versus Q3 2015 (8.4 million ounces) . Says Q3 YTD 2016 attributable production driven by strong Inmaculada performance . Says further $58 mln of debt repaid in Q3 . Says total cash of approximately $96 mln as at Sept. 30 2016 ($84 mln as at Dec.31 2015) . Says net debt of approximately $230 mln as at Sept. 30 2016 ($366 million as at Dec.31 2015) . Says full year production forecast upgraded to 35 mln silver equivalent ounces (470 thousand gold equivalent ounces) .Says all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce on track to be between $11.0-11.5 for 2016.

Hochschild Mining posts H1 profit

Hochschild Mining Plc : H1 pretax profit $60.3 mln versus -$43.4 mln loss year ago . Interim dividend of 1.38 cents per share . H1 inmaculada AISC per silver equivalent ounce significantly below guidance at $8.2 . H1 revenue of $339.3 mln (H1 2015: $190.3 mln) 1 . H1 Inmaculada production was able to reach 111 thousand gold equivalent ounces (8.2 million silver equivalent ounces) . Half year production of 17.0 million attributable silver equivalent ounces exceeding guidance . Sees H2 record attributable production target increased from 32.0 mln to 34.0 mln silver equivalent ounces .H2 AISC now expected to be $11.0-11.5 per silver equivalent ounce (previous guidance of $12.0-12.5 per ounce).

Hochschild raises FY production target by 6 pct

Hochschild Mining Plc : Raising our target for overall 2016 production by 6% to 34 million silver equivalent ounce . Q2 2016 9.5 million silver equivalent ounces produced, up 86% versus q2 2015 (5.1 million ounces) .Revising fy all all-in sustaining cost down to between $11.0 and $11.5 per silver equivalent ounce.

Hochschild says 65.75 pct shareholders at AGM vote to approve directors' pay report

Hochschild Mining Plc : Notes level of votes against 2015 remuneration report . Says 65.75 percent votes at agm approve directors' remuneration report; 34.25 against . Votes against report appears to be in response to base salary increases, and calculation of annual bonus for ceo during 2015 . Acknowledges specific views expressed by shareholders; will be taken into account as part of review of framework of remuneration .Intends to consult its significant shareholders as part of this review..