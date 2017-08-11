Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd : Announces successful completion of four wells, commissioning of pipeline, gas gathering station . Dirok Gas Field in Assam is being developed by JV consisting of Oil India, Indian Oil, and co as operator . Oil India will buy gas at a price determined by Government of India . Oil India is in process of obtaining petroleum mining lease from Assam government . Confident to step up gas production to block potential via additional gas wells during FY 2018 . Aim of commencing production of 10 million cubic feet per day in Q1 fy18 will be achieved on receipt of PML .As soon as PML is obtained by Oil India, expected by may 2017, actualisation of commercial sales would be achieved.