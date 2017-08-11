Edition:
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (HOEX.NS)

HOEX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

89.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs91.40
Open
Rs91.40
Day's High
Rs91.50
Day's Low
Rs88.75
Volume
216,362
Avg. Vol
973,954
52-wk High
Rs102.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Hindustan Oil Exploration Co June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 07:13am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd :June quarter profit 29.4 million rupees versus profit of 92.7 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 82.1 million rupees versus 94.7 million rupees last year.  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co announces March-qtr profit
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 06:51am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd :Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter net profit 98.2 million rupees.Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - March quarter revenue from operations 79.7 million rupees.Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - net loss in March quarter last year was 18.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; revenue from operations was 58 million rupees.  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration commissions pipeline, gas gathering station at Dirok Gas Field
Thursday, 30 Mar 2017 11:09pm EDT 

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd : Announces successful completion of four wells, commissioning of pipeline, gas gathering station . Dirok Gas Field in Assam is being developed by JV consisting of Oil India, Indian Oil, and co as operator . Oil India will buy gas at a price determined by Government of India . Oil India is in process of obtaining petroleum mining lease from Assam government . Confident to step up gas production to block potential via additional gas wells during FY 2018 . Aim of commencing production of 10 million cubic feet per day in Q1 fy18 will be achieved on receipt of PML .As soon as PML is obtained by Oil India, expected by may 2017, actualisation of commercial sales would be achieved.  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Sept qtr profit surges
Thursday, 27 Oct 2016 06:55am EDT 

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd : Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - sept quarter net profit 131.1 million rupees . Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - sept quarter income from operations 55.5 million rupees .Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd - net profit in sept quarter last year was 11.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; income from operations was 57.4 million rupees.  Full Article

Hindustan Oil Exploration June-qtr profit rises
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 05:51am EDT 

Hindustan Oil Exploration Co Ltd : June-quarter net profit 92.7 million rupees; income from operations 60 million rupees .  Full Article

