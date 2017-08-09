Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honeywell Automation India June-qtr profit up about 45 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Honeywell Automation India Ltd ::June quarter net profit 553.7 million rupees versus profit of 381.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 6.72 billion rupees versus 5.86 billion rupees last year.

Honeywell Automation India Dec-qtr profit rises

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 640.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 6.82 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 315.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.08 billion rupees.

Honeywell Automation India appoints Ashish Gaikwad as MD

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Appointed Ashish Gaikwad as additional director and managing director effective October 01, 2016 .

Honeywell Automation India appoints R Ravichandran as CFO

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Approved appointment of R Ravichandran as CFO; approved resignation of Anurag Bhagania as CFO .