Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15,836.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs146.60 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs15,689.80
Open
Rs15,750.50
Day's High
Rs15,897.00
Day's Low
Rs15,700.60
Volume
193
Avg. Vol
858
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honeywell Automation India June-qtr profit up about 45 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 05:23am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Honeywell Automation India Ltd ::June quarter net profit 553.7 million rupees versus profit of 381.9 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 6.72 billion rupees versus 5.86 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Honeywell Automation India Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 07:27am EST 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 640.2 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 6.82 billion rupees .Net profit in dec quarter last year was 315.2 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.08 billion rupees.  Full Article

Honeywell Automation India appoints Ashish Gaikwad as MD
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:28am EDT 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Appointed Ashish Gaikwad as additional director and managing director effective October 01, 2016 .  Full Article

Honeywell Automation India appoints R Ravichandran as CFO
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 03:17am EDT 

Honeywell Automation India Ltd : Approved appointment of R Ravichandran as CFO; approved resignation of Anurag Bhagania as CFO .  Full Article

