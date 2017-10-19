HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)
150.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
€1.10 (+0.74%)
€149.05
€150.45
€151.50
€148.65
133,386
92,706
€174.00
€118.40
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Abertis: Atlantia's offer price could be better
Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA
CNMV to set new acceptance period for takeover bids over Abertis
Oct 18 (Reuters) - SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR (CNMV)::ANNOUNCES INTERRUPTION OF CALCULATION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ATLANTIA'S TAKEOVER BID OVER ABERTIS <<
Cimic Group's CPB Contractors wins prison upgrade contract
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$189 mln Jellinbah Plains extension
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
Hochtief says Peace River Bridge twinning project awarded to Flatiron/Aecon JV
Sept 19 (Reuters) - HOCHTIEF AG
Cimic Group says UGL awarded $1.9 bln Melbourne suburban network O&M contract
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$470m sewerage system project
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
Cimic Aroup appoints deputy chief executive officer
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
CIMIC Group says Michael Wright appointed as deputy CEO
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
Cimic and CPB Contractors to construct Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd
Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move
MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.