Edition:
United States

HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)

HOTG.DE on Xetra

150.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
€149.05
Open
€150.45
Day's High
€151.50
Day's Low
€148.65
Volume
133,386
Avg. Vol
92,706
52-wk High
€174.00
52-wk Low
€118.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abertis: Atlantia's offer price could be better
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 01:27am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS BOARD VIEWS ATLANTIA'S OFFER POSITIVELY BUT PRICE COULD BE BETTER‍​.SAYS CRITERIA, AS OF TODAY, IS READY TO ACCEPT OFFER OF SHARE SWAP‍​.SAYS WILL GIVE OPINION ON HOCHTIEF OFFER WHEN APPLICABLE.  Full Article

CNMV to set new acceptance period for takeover bids over Abertis
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 10:36am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR (CNMV)::ANNOUNCES INTERRUPTION OF CALCULATION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ATLANTIA'S TAKEOVER BID OVER ABERTIS <<>>.NEW ACCEPTANCE PERIOD SPECIFIC FOR ATLANTIA AND HOCHTIEF OFFERS OVER ABERTIS <<>> WILL BE PUBLISHED BY MARKET REGULATOR.  Full Article

Cimic Group's CPB Contractors wins prison upgrade contract
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 03:26am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :Asx alert-cimics cpb contractors wins $145m prison upgrade-cim.ax.Cpb contractors selected by queensland corrective services to deliver facility upgrades at capricornia correctional centre.  Full Article

CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$189 mln Jellinbah Plains extension
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 03:15am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$189 mln Jellinbah Plains extension.unit has been awarded contract extension for 30 months by Jellinbah Mining to operate Jellinbah Plains pit in Central Queensland.  Full Article

Hochtief says Peace River Bridge twinning project awarded to Flatiron/Aecon JV
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 05:08am EDT 

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HOCHTIEF AG ::ALBERTA TRANSPORTATION AWARDS PEACE RIVER BRIDGE TWINNING PROJECT TO FLATIRON/AECON JOINT VENTURE.  Full Article

Cimic Group says UGL awarded $1.9 bln Melbourne suburban network O&M contract
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 02:22am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :UGL awarded $1.9 billion Melbourne suburban network O&M contract.Contract to generate revenue to UGL of about $1.89 billion over initial 7-year term.  Full Article

CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$470m sewerage system project
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 06:52pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :CIMIC'S Leighton Asia wins A$470m sewerage system project-cim.ax.Works include design and construction of approximately 7.9km of sewer tunnels.  Full Article

Cimic Aroup appoints deputy chief executive officer
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 08:20pm EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.Announced appointment of Michael Wright as deputy chief executive officer.  Full Article

CIMIC Group says Michael Wright appointed as deputy CEO
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 07:33pm EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd -:Announced appointment of Michael Wright as deputy chief executive officer.  Full Article

Cimic and CPB Contractors to construct Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 03:24am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd ::Co, CPB Contractors, has been selected by Ōtākaro Limited to design and construct Christchurch Convention And Exhibition Centre in New Zealand.Contract will generate revenue to CIMIC of approximately NZ$240 million.  Full Article

HOCHTIEF AG News

Photo

Abertis pushes Atlantia to improve bid after Hochtief move

MADRID The board of Abertis wants Atlantia to improve its offer for the Spanish toll road group although the Italians have the backing of a key shareholder in a takeover battle.

» More HOTG.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials