HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)

Abertis: Atlantia's offer price could be better

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS BOARD VIEWS ATLANTIA'S OFFER POSITIVELY BUT PRICE COULD BE BETTER‍​.SAYS CRITERIA, AS OF TODAY, IS READY TO ACCEPT OFFER OF SHARE SWAP‍​.SAYS WILL GIVE OPINION ON HOCHTIEF OFFER WHEN APPLICABLE.

CNMV to set new acceptance period for takeover bids over Abertis

Oct 18 (Reuters) - SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR (CNMV)::ANNOUNCES INTERRUPTION OF CALCULATION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR ATLANTIA'S TAKEOVER BID OVER ABERTIS << >>.NEW ACCEPTANCE PERIOD SPECIFIC FOR ATLANTIA AND HOCHTIEF OFFERS OVER ABERTIS << >> WILL BE PUBLISHED BY MARKET REGULATOR.

Cimic Group's CPB Contractors wins prison upgrade contract

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :Asx alert-cimics cpb contractors wins $145m prison upgrade-cim.ax.Cpb contractors selected by queensland corrective services to deliver facility upgrades at capricornia correctional centre.

CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$189 mln Jellinbah Plains extension

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :CIMIC's Thiess awarded A$189 mln Jellinbah Plains extension.unit has been awarded contract extension for 30 months by Jellinbah Mining to operate Jellinbah Plains pit in Central Queensland.

Hochtief says Peace River Bridge twinning project awarded to Flatiron/Aecon JV

Sept 19 (Reuters) - HOCHTIEF AG ::ALBERTA TRANSPORTATION AWARDS PEACE RIVER BRIDGE TWINNING PROJECT TO FLATIRON/AECON JOINT VENTURE.

Cimic Group says UGL awarded $1.9 bln Melbourne suburban network O&M contract

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :UGL awarded $1.9 billion Melbourne suburban network O&M contract.Contract to generate revenue to UGL of about $1.89 billion over initial 7-year term.

CIMIC's Leighton Asia wins A$470m sewerage system project

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :CIMIC'S Leighton Asia wins A$470m sewerage system project-cim.ax.Works include design and construction of approximately 7.9km of sewer tunnels.

Cimic Aroup appoints deputy chief executive officer

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd :Appointment of Deputy Chief Executive Officer.Announced appointment of Michael Wright as deputy chief executive officer.

Cimic and CPB Contractors to construct Christchurch Convention and Exhibition Centre

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Cimic Group Ltd ::Co, CPB Contractors, has been selected by Ōtākaro Limited to design and construct Christchurch Convention And Exhibition Centre in New Zealand.Contract will generate revenue to CIMIC of approximately NZ$240 million.