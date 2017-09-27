Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ONGC exec says HPCL acquisition could cost 300 billion rupees

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd ::Says acquisition of HPCL could cost 300 billion rupees.Says will support merger of HPCL and MRPL.Says has cash of 100 billion rupees as on mid-Sept.Says open offer will not be required in HPCL acquisition case.Says to surrender one of its Indian coal bed methane blocks.Says two CBM blocks to start production in 2018.Says talking to couple of strategic investors for Dahej petchem plants.

India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 (Reuters) - India Index Services And Products Ltd <.NSEI>:Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index.ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29.

India's HPCL sees 2017/18 investment of 71 bln rupees

Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's HPCL :Says plans to invest about 71 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) in refineries, marketing, pipelines in 2017/18 fiscal year. .

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp June qtr profit down about 56 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :June quarter net profit 9.25 billion rupees versus profit of 20.98 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter profit was 10.28 billion rupees.June quarter total income 605.45 billion rupees versus 519.36 billion rupees last year.Says average GRM $5.86 per barrel for June quarter.

Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Airtel Payments Bank: :Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem.

India's HPCL Chairman says oil companies merger plan yet to emerge

May 26 (Reuters) - India's Hpcl :Chairman says net profit 62.09 billion rupees for 2016/17 on standalone basis, up 66 percent.Chairman says signed revised mou with rajasthan government for integrated petroleum and petrochemical refinery at revised capital cost of 431.29 billion rupees.Chairman on merger plan of oil companies - "actual model yet to emerge".Chairman says received nod for borrowing 60 billion rupees until dec.

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp March-qtr profit up 31 pct

May 26 (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :March quarter PAT 18.19 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 12.17 billion rupees.March quarter Income from ops 586.69 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1.10 rupees per share.Says recommended issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2.Says average grm for year ended march 2017 was $6.20 per bbl versus $6.68 per bbl last year.Net profit in March quarter last year was 13.88 billion rupees as per ind-as; income from operations was 481.45 billion rupees.The profit and income from operations alerts were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange.

Hindustan Petroleum declares interim dividend of 6.40 rupees per share

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of INR 6.40 per equity share.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp to consider interim dividend

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd :Says board meeting on 23.03.2017 for consideration of declaration of 2nd interim dividend for financial year 2016-17.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Dec qtr profit up about 53 pct

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 15.90 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for dec quarter profit was 15.35 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 555.41 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 10.41 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 483.23 billion rupees .Says average GRM during nine months ended dec 31, 2016 was $5.57 per barrel.