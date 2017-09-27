Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's ONGC exec says HPCL acquisition could cost 300 billion rupees
India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
Aug 28 (Reuters) - India Index Services And Products Ltd <.NSEI>:Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index.ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29. Full Article
India's HPCL sees 2017/18 investment of 71 bln rupees
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp June qtr profit down about 56 pct
Airtel Payments Bank and HPCL announce strategic partnership
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Airtel Payments Bank: :Co and HPCL announce strategic partnership to boost India's digital payments ecosystem. Full Article
India's HPCL Chairman says oil companies merger plan yet to emerge
India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp March-qtr profit up 31 pct
Hindustan Petroleum declares interim dividend of 6.40 rupees per share
Hindustan Petroleum Corp to consider interim dividend
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Dec qtr profit up about 53 pct
India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
NEW DELHI, Sept 27 India's top explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation may consider selling its stake in other state firms to partly fund its acquisition of state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, its chairman D. K. Sarraf said.