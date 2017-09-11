Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust updates on issuance of guaranteed notes

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust ::HPHT Finance, indirect unit of HPH Trust, has on 11 Sept 2017 issued US$500 million 2.75% guaranteed notes due 2022.Notes will bear interest from and including 11 Sept 2017 to but excluding 11 Sept 2022 at a rate of 2.75% per annum.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust posts quarterly revenue of HK$2.89 billion

July 19 (Reuters) - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust :Qtrly revenue and other income HK$2.89 billion versus HK$ 2.94 billion.Qtrly profit attributable to unitholders of HPH trust HK$269.1 million versus HK$ 342.7 million.

Hutchison Port says remains cautious on expected cargo volume for 2017

April 24 (Reuters) - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust :"HPH trust is confident to deliver expected cost and operational synergies in 2017"."Management remains cautious on expected cargo volume for 2017".

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust posts qtrly net profit of HK$166.9 mln

April 24 (Reuters) - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust :Qtrly revenue HK$2.58 billion versus HK$2.75 billion.Outbound cargoes to US continued to grow in Q1 of 2017.Qtrly profit attributable to unitholders of HPH Trust HK$166.9 million versus HK$554.9 million.

Hutchison Port says performance "impacted" by structural consolidation within industry

April 24 (Reuters) - Hutchison Port Holdings Trust : :Trust's performance is also impacted by outcomes of structural consolidation within container shipping industry in 2017.Service rationalization of various global shipping alliances "negatively impacted" transshipment volume of both hit and yict in 2016.FY npat attributable to unitholders was hk$1.71 billion, down 2 percent.

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust reports FY NPAT attributable HK$1.71 bln

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust : FY revenue and other income was HK$11.91 billion, 6 pct below last year . FY NPAT attributable to unitholders was HK$1.71 billion,2 pct below last year ."Given uncertainty around global trade outlook, management remains cautious on expected cargo volume for 2017".

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust HY NPAT HK$1.42 bln

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust : HY revenue and other income was hk$5.69 billion, representing HK$386.8 million or 6 pct below last year . YTD June 2016 npat was HK$1.42 billion, representing HK$189.1 million or 15 pct above last year . Says interim distribution per unit is 14.0 HK cents . Given the soft global trade outlook, management remains cautious on the expected cargo volume for 2016 .