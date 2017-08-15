Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)
1,536.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-7.00 (-0.45%)
1,543.00
1,545.00
1,552.00
1,533.00
775,123
1,012,573
1,552.00
1,122.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Hargreaves added 6.9 bln stg in new business for year ended June 30
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown cancels FY special dividend after FCA capital review
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown says Chairman Mike Evans to step down
May 18 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Christopher Hill as CEO
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown sees trade up 557 pct June 24 from week earlier
Hargreaves Lansdown Plc
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC declares dividend
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC:Says it will pay an interim dividend of 7.8p per share.The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2016 for holders of record date on March 4, 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 1-New clients help Hargreaves Lansdown Q1 assets rise 4 pct
* 30,000 new clients (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)