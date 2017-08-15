Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hargreaves added 6.9 bln stg in new business for year ended June 30

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :Total dividend 29 penceper share.. Net new business of £6.9 billion.Strong growth in assets under administration, up 28% to £79.2 billion.Net new business of £6.9 billion.954,000 active clients, an increase of 118,000 in year.Profit before tax increase of 21% to £265.8 million.Ordinary dividend up 20% at 29.0 pence per share.Net revenue up 18 percent to £385.6m.Net revenue margin on shares was 33bps (2016: 30bps).Will not pat a special dividend for the 2017 financial year.

Hargreaves Lansdown cancels FY special dividend after FCA capital review

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :On August 3, FCA notified group that it intends to reassess its regulatory capital requirements.Revised assessment would mean group's regulatory capital surplus during 2018 is insufficient to meet our risk appetite levels if we paid a special dividend for year ended 30 June 2017.Board has concluded it needs to retain an additional 50 mln stg of capital and hence group will not pay a special dividend for financial year ended 30 June 2017.For financial year ended 30 June 2017, Hargreaves Lansdown expects to announce: . Assets under administration up 28 pct to 79.2 billion stg.Net new business of 6.9 billion stg, up 15 pct in year.Unaudited profit before tax increase of 21 pct to a range of 265 million stg to 266 million stg.

Hargreaves Lansdown says Chairman Mike Evans to step down

May 18 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman..Says will step down when a successor has been identified..

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Christopher Hill as CEO

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :Appointment of Christopher Hill as chief executive officer with effect from today.

Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc : Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today .As at April 7, 2017, Philip Johnson has confirmed that he holds 15,740 shares in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.

Hargreaves Lansdown sees trade up 557 pct June 24 from week earlier

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc : Says volume of trade on friday june 24 up 557 percent from previous friday Further company coverage: [HRGV.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC declares dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC:Says it will pay an interim dividend of 7.8p per share.The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2016 for holders of record date on March 4, 2016.