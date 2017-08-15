Edition:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

HRGV.L on London Stock Exchange

1,536.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-7.00 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
1,543.00
Open
1,545.00
Day's High
1,552.00
Day's Low
1,533.00
Volume
775,123
Avg. Vol
1,012,573
52-wk High
1,552.00
52-wk Low
1,122.00

Latest Key Developments

Hargreaves added 6.9 bln stg in new business for year ended June 30
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 02:08am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :Total dividend 29 penceper share.. Net new business of £6.9 billion.Strong growth in assets under administration, up 28% to £79.2 billion.Net new business of £6.9 billion.954,000 active clients, an increase of 118,000 in year.Profit before tax increase of 21% to £265.8 million.Ordinary dividend up 20% at 29.0 pence per share.Net revenue up 18 percent to £385.6m.Net revenue margin on shares was 33bps (2016: 30bps).Will not pat a special dividend for the 2017 financial year.  Full Article

Hargreaves Lansdown cancels FY special dividend after FCA capital review
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 02:13am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :On August 3, FCA notified group that it intends to reassess its regulatory capital requirements.Revised assessment would mean group's regulatory capital surplus during 2018 is insufficient to meet our risk appetite levels if we paid a special dividend for year ended 30 June 2017.Board has concluded it needs to retain an additional 50 mln stg of capital and hence group will not pay a special dividend for financial year ended 30 June 2017.For financial year ended 30 June 2017, Hargreaves Lansdown expects to announce: . Assets under administration up 28 pct to 79.2 billion stg.Net new business of 6.9 billion stg, up 15 pct in year.Unaudited profit before tax increase of 21 pct to a range of 265 million stg to 266 million stg.  Full Article

Hargreaves Lansdown says Chairman Mike Evans to step down
Thursday, 18 May 2017 02:16am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :Hargreaves Lansdown announces that Mike Evans has informed board of his intention to step down as chairman..Says will step down when a successor has been identified..  Full Article

Hargreaves Lansdown appoints Christopher Hill as CEO
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 10:40am EDT 

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc :Appointment of Christopher Hill as chief executive officer with effect from today.  Full Article

Hargreaves Lansdown confirms Philip Johnson appointed as CFO from Friday
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 06:31am EDT 

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc : Appointment of Philip Johnson as chief financial officer with effect from today .As at April 7, 2017, Philip Johnson has confirmed that he holds 15,740 shares in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.  Full Article

Hargreaves Lansdown sees trade up 557 pct June 24 from week earlier
Monday, 27 Jun 2016 11:49am EDT 

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc : Says volume of trade on friday june 24 up 557 percent from previous friday Further company coverage: [HRGV.L] ((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC declares dividend
Wednesday, 3 Feb 2016 02:00am EST 

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC:Says it will pay an interim dividend of 7.8p per share.The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2016 for holders of record date on March 4, 2016.  Full Article

UPDATE 1-New clients help Hargreaves Lansdown Q1 assets rise 4 pct

* 30,000 new clients (Adds detail from statement, bullet points)

