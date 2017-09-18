Edition:
EFG Hermes Holdings SAE (HRHO.CA)

HRHO.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

20.80EGP
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£-0.42 (-1.98%)
Prev Close
£21.22
Open
£21.05
Day's High
£21.08
Day's Low
£20.59
Volume
543,742
Avg. Vol
2,390,671
52-wk High
£29.16
52-wk Low
£14.46

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

EFG Hermes opens new office in New York City
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 03:23am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS ::SAYS OPENS NEW BRANCH IN NEW YORK CITY UNDER NAME EFG HERMES USA INC AFTER APPROVAL FROM FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FINRA) AND SECURITIES INVESTOR PROTECTION CORPORATION (SIPC).  Full Article

EFG Hermes continues to divest its remaining stake in Crédit Libanais
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 03:40am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS :CONTINUES TO DIVEST ITS REMAINING STAKE IN CRÉDIT LIBANAIS FOLLOWING SALE OF ITS MAJORITY STAKE IN BANK AND ITS SUBSEQUENT DECONSOLIDATION IN Q2 OF LAST YEAR.IN Q2 2017, CO OFFLOADED ADDITIONAL 3.65 PERCENT OF CRÉDIT LIBANAIS’ SHARES, LEAVING FIRM WITH 9.46 PERCENT STAKE AT END OF PERIOD.EMPLOYEE EXPENSES STOOD AT 39 PERCENT OF OPERATING REVENUES IN Q2, DESPITE HIGHER OVERSEAS SALARIES FOLLOWING FLOAT OF EGYPTIAN POUND, INFLATIONARY PRESSURE.  Full Article

EFG Hermes posts Q2 consol profit
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 03:21am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS :Q2 CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 394.8 MILLION VS LOSS OF EGP 69.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 1.18 BILLION VS EGP 351.3 MILLION YEAR AGO .H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST EGP 765.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 131.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 2.28 BILLION VERSUS EGP 796.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.  Full Article

EFG Hermes says unit gets brokerage license in Kenya
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 03:37am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Efg Hermes Holdings :Unit gets brokerage license in Kenya.  Full Article

EFG Hermes announces $21.5 mln investment in FIM
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 03:20am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings :Says unit enters into definitive agreements to invest $21.5 million in Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd (FIM).Says will own 50 percent stake in Frontier Investment Management Partners, remaining 50 percent of FIM will continue to be held by its founder and CEO Hedi Ben Mlouka.  Full Article

EFG Hermes says DF EFG3 Ltd buys 1.5 mln shares of co at EGP 25.4998 per share
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 08:02am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings :DF EFG3 Limited buys 1.5 million shares of co for EGP 37.8 million, DF EFG3 Limited raises stake in co to 12.05 percent from 11.81 percent.  Full Article

Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 04:44am EDT 

May 23 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings ::Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited.  Full Article

EFG Hermes Q1 profit rises
Monday, 15 May 2017 03:11am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings :Q1 net profit after tax and minority interest from continued operations EGP 236 million versus EGP 79 million year ago.Q1 operating revenue EGP 825 million, rose 106 percent Y-O-Y.  Full Article

EFG Hermes FY profit rises
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 03:24am EDT 

EFG Hermes Holdings : FY consol net profit EGP 1.50 billion versus EGP 648.9 million year ago . Board proposes cash dividend of EGP 2.75 per share for year 2016 . Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 2.7 billion on consol result . FY standalone net profit EGP 2.02 billion versus net loss EGP 31.7 million year ago .Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 693 million on standalone result.  Full Article

EFG Hermes says unit completes acquisition of 51 pct stake in IFSL
Sunday, 12 Mar 2017 05:04am EDT 

EFG Hermes Holding : Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage: [HRHO.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

