EFG Hermes Holdings SAE (HRHO.CA)

EFG Hermes opens new office in New York City

Sept 18 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS ::SAYS OPENS NEW BRANCH IN NEW YORK CITY UNDER NAME EFG HERMES USA INC AFTER APPROVAL FROM FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY (FINRA) AND SECURITIES INVESTOR PROTECTION CORPORATION (SIPC).

EFG Hermes continues to divest its remaining stake in Crédit Libanais

Aug 15 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS :CONTINUES TO DIVEST ITS REMAINING STAKE IN CRÉDIT LIBANAIS FOLLOWING SALE OF ITS MAJORITY STAKE IN BANK AND ITS SUBSEQUENT DECONSOLIDATION IN Q2 OF LAST YEAR.IN Q2 2017, CO OFFLOADED ADDITIONAL 3.65 PERCENT OF CRÉDIT LIBANAIS’ SHARES, LEAVING FIRM WITH 9.46 PERCENT STAKE AT END OF PERIOD.EMPLOYEE EXPENSES STOOD AT 39 PERCENT OF OPERATING REVENUES IN Q2, DESPITE HIGHER OVERSEAS SALARIES FOLLOWING FLOAT OF EGYPTIAN POUND, INFLATIONARY PRESSURE.

EFG Hermes posts Q2 consol profit

Aug 15 (Reuters) - EFG HERMES HOLDINGS :Q2 CONSOL PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 394.8 MILLION VS LOSS OF EGP 69.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 1.18 BILLION VS EGP 351.3 MILLION YEAR AGO .H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST EGP 765.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EGP 131.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 2.28 BILLION VERSUS EGP 796.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.

EFG Hermes says unit gets brokerage license in Kenya

July 20 (Reuters) - Efg Hermes Holdings :Unit gets brokerage license in Kenya.

EFG Hermes announces $21.5 mln investment in FIM

July 18 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings :Says unit enters into definitive agreements to invest $21.5 million in Frontier Investment Management Partners Ltd (FIM).Says will own 50 percent stake in Frontier Investment Management Partners, remaining 50 percent of FIM will continue to be held by its founder and CEO Hedi Ben Mlouka.

EFG Hermes says DF EFG3 Ltd buys 1.5 mln shares of co at EGP 25.4998 per share

May 30 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings :DF EFG3 Limited buys 1.5 million shares of co for EGP 37.8 million, DF EFG3 Limited raises stake in co to 12.05 percent from 11.81 percent.

Egypt's EFG Hermes opens Pakistan office

May 23 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings ::Opens Pakistan office and will operate as EFG Hermes Pakistan Limited.

EFG Hermes Q1 profit rises

May 15 (Reuters) - EFG Hermes Holdings :Q1 net profit after tax and minority interest from continued operations EGP 236 million versus EGP 79 million year ago.Q1 operating revenue EGP 825 million, rose 106 percent Y-O-Y.

EFG Hermes FY profit rises

EFG Hermes Holdings : FY consol net profit EGP 1.50 billion versus EGP 648.9 million year ago . Board proposes cash dividend of EGP 2.75 per share for year 2016 . Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 2.7 billion on consol result . FY standalone net profit EGP 2.02 billion versus net loss EGP 31.7 million year ago .Egyptian pound floatation had positive impact of EGP 693 million on standalone result.

EFG Hermes says unit completes acquisition of 51 pct stake in IFSL

EFG Hermes Holding : Says unit EFG Hermes Frontier Holding completed acquisition of 10.2 million shares, representing 51 pct of Invest & Finance Securities Limited "IFSL" at PKR 15 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2ns2tmQ) Further company coverage: [HRHO.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).