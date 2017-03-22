Edition:
Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

428.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€431.45
Open
€431.50
Day's High
€431.95
Day's Low
€426.40
Volume
60,836
Avg. Vol
70,745
52-wk High
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hermes CEO rules out expanding into eyewear
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 05:19am EDT 

Hermes CEO Axel Dumas tells a news conference: Ruling out expanding into eyewear .Tninking about cosmetics but no development expected in 2017.  Full Article

Hermes eyes 2017 capex of 280-300 million euros - CEO
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 05:10am EDT 

Hermes CEO Axel Dumas tells a news conference: Expects 2017 capex of 280-300 million euros versus 260 million in 2016 . .Eyes 3 store openings in 2017.  Full Article

Hermes International gives 2016 revenue guidance and proposes interim dividend
Wednesday, 10 Feb 2016 02:00am EST 

Hermes International SCA:Says to propose interim dividend of 1.50 eur/shr.Says 2016 sales growth could be below 8 pct.  Full Article

Hermes International confirms FY 2015 outlook
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 01:31am EST 

Hermes International SCA:Confirmed medium-term goal for FY 2015 of revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 8 pct.  Full Article

Hermes International SCA News

Photo

Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half

PARIS Luxury goods maker Hermes cautioned on Thursday that a strong euro could hamper its ability to maintain record high profitability achieved in the first half as demand recovered.

