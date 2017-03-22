Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hermes CEO rules out expanding into eyewear

Hermes CEO Axel Dumas tells a news conference: Ruling out expanding into eyewear .Tninking about cosmetics but no development expected in 2017.

Hermes eyes 2017 capex of 280-300 million euros - CEO

Hermes CEO Axel Dumas tells a news conference: Expects 2017 capex of 280-300 million euros versus 260 million in 2016 . .Eyes 3 store openings in 2017.

Hermes International gives 2016 revenue guidance and proposes interim dividend

Hermes International SCA:Says to propose interim dividend of 1.50 eur/shr.Says 2016 sales growth could be below 8 pct.

Hermes International confirms FY 2015 outlook

Hermes International SCA:Confirmed medium-term goal for FY 2015 of revenue growth at constant exchange rates of 8 pct.