Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Hero Motocorp says Sept total sales up 6.8 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd :Says Sept total sales of 720,739 units versus 674,961 units.

India's Hero Motocorp August total sales up 10 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd :Says August total sales of 678,797 units, up 10 percent.

India's Hero Motocorp June-qtr PAT up about 13 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd :June quarter profit after tax 9.14 billion rupees versus profit 8.83 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income 87.45 billion rupees versus 81.31 billion rupees year ago.Hero Motocorp Ltd consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 9.15 billion rupees ‍​.

Cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 pct in 2017-18 - India auto industry body exec

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures ::India auto industry body exec says abrupt policy changes continue to affect long term sustainable growth of industry.India auto industry body exec says in terms of fy18 outlook, lower inflation, pent up demand will support consumption.India auto industry body exec-key concerns include high GST cess on hybrid vehicles, changes in policy environment which will affect profitability of carmakers.India auto industry body exec says cost of car ownership expected to rise 1-2 percent in 2017-18 due to higher fuel, insurance costs.India auto industry body exec says government willing to review high gst cess on hybrid vehicles.

India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 pct

July 10 (Reuters) - Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers::India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales at 198,399 vehicles - industry body.India's June total domestic passenger vehicle sales down 11.21 percent versus year ago - industry body.India's June domestic passenger car sales 136,895 vehicles, down 11.24 percent versus year ago - industry body.India's June commercial vehicle sales 56,890 vehicles, up 1.44 percent versus year ago - industry body.India's June two-wheeler sales 1,527,049 vehicles, up 4 percent versus year ago -industry body.

Hero Motocorp says LIC Of India cuts stake in co by 2.026 pct

June 27 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd ::Says LIC Of India cuts stake in co by 2.026 percent to 5.136 percent.

India's Hero MotoCorp March-qtr profit down about 14 pct

May 10 (Reuters) - Hero Motocorp Ltd :March quarter net profit 7.18 billion rupees.March quarter total income 76.06 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 8.33 billion rupees as per ind-as; total income was 82.28 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 1500 percent per share.To invest capex of about INR 25 billion in new product development, phase-wise capacity expansion, upgradation of plant machinery upto FY '19.Lines up half a dozen new product launches this fiscal.Hero motocorp ltd consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 7.45 billion rupees.

India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicle sales expected to grow by 7-9 pct in FY2017-18

Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures: India auto industry body exec says ad hoc changes in government policy environment expected to affect the profitability of automakers in FY2017-18 . India auto industry body exec says passenger vehicle sales expected to grow by 7-9 percent in FY2017-18 ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Hero MotoCorp says March two-wheeler sales rise 0.6 pct

Hero Motocorp Ltd : Says sold 609,951 two-wheeler units in march 2017 versus 606,542 units last year .Says co fully prepared with enough stock of BS-IV compliant vehicles to meet market demand.

Hero Motocorp declares dividend of 55 rupees per share

Hero Motocorp Ltd :Says declares dividend of INR 55 per share.