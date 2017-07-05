Harte Gold Corp (HRT.TO)
0.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.02 (+3.92%)
$0.51
$0.51
$0.54
$0.50
398,045
286,919
$0.87
$0.23
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Appian acquires additional aggregate of 19.5 mln shares of Harte Gold
July 5 (Reuters) - Appian Natural Resources Fund::Co, Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund, acquired aggregate of 19.5 million shares of Harte Gold at $0.62 per common share.Following completion of private placement, co will be entitled to nominate second director to board of Harte.Acquistion of shares is pursuant to previously announced $20 million bought deal private placement of shares by Harte.Appian now owns aggregate of 96.8 million common shares of Harte, about 19.6% of outstanding common shares of Harte. Full Article
Harte Gold announces $25 million financing
Harte Gold Corp
BRIEF-Appian acquires additional aggregate of 19.5 mln shares of Harte Gold
* Co, Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund, acquired aggregate of 19.5 million shares of Harte Gold at $0.62 per common share