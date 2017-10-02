Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Airbus Se :Fonds de Solidarité FTQ says granted Héroux-Devtek a $50 million dollar loan for acquisition of Compana Espanola de Sistemas Aeronauticos​.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc ::Heroux-Devtek announces agreement to acquire cesa, a leading european manufacturer of landing gear, actuation and hydraulic systems.Heroux Devtek Inc - deal for ‍approximately $205 million​.Heroux Devtek - deal to be financed through $50 million seven-year unsecured subordinated term loan, assumption of debt amounting to about EUR29 million​.Heroux Devtek - deal to also be financed through increase of co's existing revolving credit facility to $250 million and available cash balance​.

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Heroux Devtek Inc :Heroux Devtek reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.11.Q1 sales C$86.9 million versus I/B/E/S view C$95.6 million.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍continue to expect a low single-digit sales decrease for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018​.Heroux Devtek Inc - ‍expect our fiscal 2018 adjusted EBITDA margin to remain stable as compared to fiscal 2017​.Heroux Devtek Inc quarter-end ‍backlog of $451 million, up from $405 million three months ago​.Heroux Devtek Inc - "‍new U.S. Administration indicated its intention to increase funding, which could be positive for certain programs​".Heroux Devtek Inc qtrly ‍ adjusted share $0.11​.

Corrects headline and bullet to show it's the first North America contract for the company's unit, not for the parent:SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR.

June 21 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR.

Heroux-Devtek Inc - : Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results . Q3 earnings per share C$0.23 . Q3 sales C$98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$97.5 million . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.17 . Expects relatively stable sales in fiscal 2017, when compared to fiscal 2016 . Forecasts a low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, when compared to expected sales for fiscal 2017 . Expects sales to grow progressively to reach between $480 million and $520 million in fiscal 2021 .As at December 31, 2016, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $424 million, versus $437 million three months earlier.

Heroux-devtek Inc : Heroux-Devtek reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.17 . Q3 earnings per share c$0.23 . Q3 sales c$98.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$97.5 million . Q3 earnings per share view C$0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Heroux-Devtek Inc - now expects relatively stable sales in fiscal 2017, when compared to fiscal 2016 . Heroux-Devtek - forecasts low single-digit decrease in sales for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, when compared to expected sales for fiscal 2017 . Heroux-Devtek Inc - as at December 31, 2016, Héroux-Devtek's funded (firm orders) backlog stood at $424 million, versus $437 million three months earlier .Heroux-Devtek - following transition year in fiscal 2018, co expects sales to grow progressively to reach between $480 million and $520 million in fiscal 2021.

Heroux-devtek Inc : Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million . Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Sees FY 2019 sales about c$420 million . Conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market .Says remain on pace to achieve annual sales of about c$500 million in fiscal 2019.

Heroux-devtek Inc : Q1 sales c$95.6 million versus c$98.2 million . Sees fy 2019 sales about c$420 million . Devtek reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.15 . Q1 earnings per share view c$0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Further company coverage: [HRX.TO] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Heroux-Devtek Inc : Qtrly earnings per share $0.25 . "conditions remain mostly favourable in commercial aerospace market" . As at March 31, 2016, Heroux-Devtek's funded backlog stood at $460 million, versus $459 million at beginning of fiscal year . "for fiscal year ending march 31, 2017 we anticipate sales to reach approximately $420 million" . FY2017 revenue view c$429.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Devtek - confident that final assembly of pre-production shipset will be completed as planned in Q1 of fiscal 2017 . Devtek Inc - production requirements associated to deliveries for Boeing contract scheduled to begin in early calendar 2017 will be met . Devtek reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.25 excluding items . Q4 sales c$117.5 million versus I/B/E/S view c$114.9 million .Q4 earnings per share view c$0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.