H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)

H&R REIT and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and H&R Finance Trust call joint special meetings to consider internal reorganization. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - co, H&R Finance Trust announced they are proposing to complete an internal reorganization​. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍reorganization is being contemplated due to growth in H&R's U.S. investment portfolio since 2008 reorganization​. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍result of reorganization will be to effectively replace H&R Finance Trust in H&R's stapled unit structure with newly formed entity. H&R REIT- after completion of reorganization, investments held through H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust to be held through H&R REIT, H&R F17 TRUST​. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust - ‍proposed reorganization to be effected by way of plan of arrangement with H&R REIT, H&R Finance Trust, few H&R REIT units. H&R REIT - after completion of reorganization H&R F17 Trust expected to hold a note evidencing debt obligation of about $1 billion by H&R REIT (U.S.) holdings. H&R REIT - proposed reorganization to result in holders of stapled units, disposing of their H&R Finance Trust units, buying units of H&R F17 Trust​.

H&R announces $125 mm senior unsecured debenture financing

H&R announces $125 mm senior unsecured debenture financing. Announces intention to redeem outstanding 2018 convertible unsecured debentures. ‍Says debentures will carry a coupon rate of 2.923% and will mature on May 6, 2022​. Says additional Series-l debentures are being offered at a price of $98.776 per $100 principal amount.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly ‍FFO per stapled unit C$0.46​. H&R REIT announces second quarter 2017 results and renewal of normal course issuer bid. Qtrly ‍ FFO per stapled unit $0.46​. Under NCIB, co will have ability to purchase for cancellation up to a maximum of 5 million stapled units on open market. NCIB to commence on Aug 15, 2017, remain in effect until earlier of Aug 14, 2018, date on which co bought maximum number of stapled units ​. Q2 FFO per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Occupancy as at June 30, 2017 was 96.3% compared to 95.6% as at June 30, 2016​.

H&R REIT announces $100 mln senior unsecured debenture financing. Debentures will carry a coupon rate of 3.369% and will mature on January 30, 2024. To issue an additional $100 million principal amount of Series N Senior unsecured debentures on a bought deal basis.

H&R REIT to sell 50% of TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP. Deal for $257.4 million. Use of proceeds from sale will be to repay debt, including existing mortgage of $82.1 million. Agreement to sell a 50% non-managing interest in TransCanada tower in calgary to HOOPP Realty Inc.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.52. H&R REIT announces second quarter 2016 results. Q2 FFO per basic share C$0.53. Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.52. Q2 FFO per share view C$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

H&R REIT to sell its stake in Scotia Plaza. Deal for $438.3 million. H&R expects to receive net proceeds of approximately $229 million before closing costs and adjustments. Purchaser will be assuming H&R's share of existing financing on properties. Will use proceeds to repay debt, including $180 million in unsecured debentures maturing in July. After debt repayment, H&R's proforma debt to total asset ratio is expected to improve to 45.5% from 46.4% at March 31, 2016.

H&R REIT Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.49. H&R REIT announces first quarter 2016 results. Qtrly FFO per stapled unit $0.49. Q1 FFO per share view C$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Says decrease in occupany is largely due to lower occupancy in primaris malls where Target Canada Co. disclaimed leases.