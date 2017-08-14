Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity.Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity.Husky Energy Inc - deal for $435 million us in cash..Husky Energy Inc - plans to retain approximately 180 workers at refinery.Husky Energy Inc says deal immediately accretive to earnings and funds from operations.Husky Energy Inc - upon closing, new asset will immediately contribute to increased earnings and funds from operations.Husky Energy Inc - with addition of superior refinery, Husky's total downstream capacity will increase to approximately 395,000 barrels per day.Husky energy inc says deal to be funded from cash on hand and existing credit facilities.Husky Energy - to buy superior refinery, a 50,000 barrel per day permitted capacity facility from calumet specialty products partners, l.p..Husky Energy Inc - entered into definitive agreements to acquire superior refinery.
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - GP will build a concrete gravity structure (CGS) for a fixed drilling platform..Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - as part of this GP, Snc-Lavalin and Dragados Canada each hold 40 pct of shares, while local company Pennecon Ltd is a 20 pct partner..Snc-Lavalin Group - structure will be built in Argentia, an industrial area on Southwest coast of Island of Newfoundland, before being moved offshore.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - work on project is expected to begin shortly and construction is expected to finish in 2021..
July 21 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Husky energy reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 FFO per share c$0.71.Husky energy - qtrly average upstream production was 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day), compared to 316,000 boe/day in Q2 of 2016..Qtrly net loss per common share - $0.10.Husky energy inc - annual production is expected to remain on track with company's guidance range of 320,000-335,000 boe/day.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share basic $0.01.
June 29 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::Husky energy awarded co a multi-million dollar contract to complete engineering for topsides of white rose in eastern Canada.
May 30 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc ::Sees 2017 production 320 - 335 mboe/day.Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021..Husky Energy Inc - capital spending guidance for 2017 has been reduced by $100 million to $2.5 - $2.6 billion.Husky energy inc sees free cash flow rising from about $750 million in 2017 to about $1.2 billion in 2021.Husky energy - sees 4.8 percent per year production growth, from about 320,000 - 335,000 BOE/day in 2017 to 390,000 - 400,000 BOE/day in 2021.Husky Energy Inc - expects to add 40,000 bbls/day of new thermal bitumen nameplate capacity over next five years.Husky Energy Inc - tucker thermal bitumen production expected to ramp up towards 30,000 bbls/day in 2018.
May 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc ::Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador.Husky Energy -company and its partners will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to searose floating production, storage and offloading (fpso) vessel.Husky Energy - first oil from West White Rose project is expected in 2022, project is expected to achieve gross peak production rate of about 75,000 bbls/day in 2025.
May 5 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Husky Energy reports 2017 first quarter results.Qtrly total net bitumen production from thermal projects averaged 121,000 barrels per day (BBLS/day), up 47 percent over Q1 2016.Qtrly overall average upstream production was 334,000 BOE/day, up from 327,000 BOE/day in prior quarter.Qtrly FFO $0.71.Qtrly earnings per share $0.06.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05, revenue view c$4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy announces notes offering . Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027 . 2027 notes have a coupon of 3.60 percent .Net proceeds of offering to be used for repayment when due in sept of husky's 6.20 percent notes in principal amount of $300 million.
Husky Energy Inc : Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results . Qtrly upstream production was 327,000 boe/day, compared to 357,000 boe/day in Q4 of 2015 .Qtrly FFO per share $0.67.
Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy announces CEO Asim Ghosh transition plan and retirement . Ghosh will remain on board of directors . Chief Operating Officer Rob Peabody appointed president and chief executive officer and to board of directors .President and CEO Asim Ghosh will be retiring effective December 5, 2016.
