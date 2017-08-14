Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity.Husky agrees to acquire U.S. Midwest Refinery; increases value-added processing capacity.Husky Energy Inc - deal for ‍$435 million us in cash.​.Husky Energy Inc - ‍plans to retain approximately 180 workers at refinery​.Husky Energy Inc says deal immediately accretive to earnings and funds from operations.Husky Energy Inc - ‍upon closing, new asset will immediately contribute to increased earnings and funds from operations​.Husky Energy Inc - ‍with addition of superior refinery, Husky's total downstream capacity will increase to approximately 395,000 barrels per day​.Husky energy inc says deal to be funded from cash on hand and existing credit facilities.Husky Energy - to buy superior refinery, a 50,000 barrel per day permitted capacity facility from calumet specialty products partners, l.p.​.Husky Energy Inc - ‍entered into definitive agreements to acquire superior refinery​.

Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon GP to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Snc-Lavalin-Dragados-Pennecon General Partnership to work with Husky Energy on Canadian offshore project.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - GP will build a concrete gravity structure (CGS) for a fixed drilling platform..Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - as part of this GP, Snc-Lavalin and Dragados Canada each hold 40 pct of shares, while local company Pennecon Ltd is a 20 pct partner..Snc-Lavalin Group - structure will be built in Argentia, an industrial area on Southwest coast of Island of Newfoundland, before being moved offshore.Snc-Lavalin Group Inc - work on project is expected to begin shortly and construction is expected to finish in 2021..

Husky Energy qtrly net loss per common share - $0.10

July 21 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Husky energy reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 FFO per share c$0.71.Husky energy - qtrly ‍average upstream production was 320,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/day), compared to 316,000 boe/day in Q2 of 2016..Qtrly net loss per common share - $0.10.Husky energy inc - ‍annual production is expected to remain on track with company's guidance range of 320,000-335,000 boe/day​.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share basic $0.01.

Wood Group wins multi-million dollar Husky Energy contract

June 29 (Reuters) - John Wood Group Plc ::Husky energy awarded co a multi-million dollar contract to complete engineering for topsides of white rose in eastern Canada.

Husky Energy sees 2017 production 320-335 MBOE/day

May 30 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc ::Sees 2017 production 320 - 335 mboe/day.Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021..Husky Energy Inc - ‍capital spending guidance for 2017 has been reduced by $100 million to $2.5 - $2.6 billion.Husky energy inc sees ‍free cash flow rising from about $750 million in 2017 to about $1.2 billion in 2021​.Husky energy - sees 4.8 percent per year production growth, from about 320,000 - 335,000 BOE/day in 2017 to 390,000 - 400,000 BOE/day in 2021.Husky Energy Inc - ‍expects to add 40,000 bbls/day of new thermal bitumen nameplate capacity over next five years.Husky Energy Inc - ‍tucker thermal bitumen production expected to ramp up towards 30,000 bbls/day in 2018​.

Husky Energy Inc approves West White Rose Project and announces new discovery

May 29 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc ::Husky Energy Inc says is moving forward with west white rose project offshore newfoundland and labrador.Husky Energy -company and its partners will use a fixed wellhead platform tied back to searose floating production, storage and offloading (fpso) vessel.Husky Energy - first oil from West White Rose project is expected in 2022, project is expected to achieve gross peak production rate of about 75,000 bbls/day in 2025.

Husky energy reports Q1 EPS $0.06

May 5 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc :Husky Energy reports 2017 first quarter results.Qtrly total net bitumen production from thermal projects averaged 121,000 barrels per day (BBLS/day), up 47 percent over Q1 2016.Qtrly overall average upstream production was 334,000 BOE/day, up from 327,000 BOE/day in prior quarter.Qtrly FFO $0.71.Qtrly earnings per share $0.06.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05, revenue view c$4.48 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Husky Energy announces notes offering

Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy announces notes offering . Has agreed to issue $750 million CDN in notes maturing on March 10, 2027 . 2027 notes have a coupon of 3.60 percent .Net proceeds of offering to be used for repayment when due in sept of husky's 6.20 percent notes in principal amount of $300 million.

Husky Energy reports Q4 FFO of $0.67 per share

Husky Energy Inc : Husky Energy reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results . Qtrly upstream production was 327,000 boe/day, compared to 357,000 boe/day in Q4 of 2015 .Qtrly FFO per share $0.67.

Husky Energy says CEO Asim Ghosh to retire

Husky Energy Inc : Husky energy announces CEO Asim Ghosh transition plan and retirement . Ghosh will remain on board of directors . Chief Operating Officer Rob Peabody appointed president and chief executive officer and to board of directors .President and CEO Asim Ghosh will be retiring effective December 5, 2016.