Edition:
United States

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSM.TO)

HSM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.03CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
$3.99
Open
$4.05
Day's High
$4.18
Day's Low
$4.01
Volume
121,817
Avg. Vol
106,899
52-wk High
$5.09
52-wk Low
$1.61

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Helius Medical Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Friday, 23 Dec 2016 06:22am EST 

Helius Medical Technologies Inc : Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - SEC filing .May use a portion of net proceeds to invest,acquire businesses,technologies we believe are complementary.  Full Article

Helius Medical reached full enrollment in tactile communication and neurorehabilitation laboratory clinical trial
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 09:00am EST 

Helius Medical Technologies Inc : Full enrollment reached in tactile communication and neurorehabilitation laboratory clinical trial .Helius Medical Technologies Inc says based on treatment timeline, expected completion date of 44-subject study for PoNS therapy is late May, 2017.  Full Article

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc announces pricing of unit offering
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 07:54am EDT 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc:Says Co at price of C$1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$8 million and up to a maximum of C$20 million.Says each Unit is priced at C$1.00 and consists of one Class A common share in the capital of the Company.Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 5, 2016, or in any event, no later than June 17, 2016.  Full Article

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc announces positive clinical trial results from its Multiple Sclerosis Pilot Study
Monday, 2 Nov 2015 09:23am EST 

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc:Multiple Sclerosis ("MS") pilot study evaluating its investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator ("PoNS(tm)") device, met all of its study objectives.Says PoNS(TM)stimulation group showed a statistically significant improvement.There was a good safety profile for the PoNS(TM)device reported in the study.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Helius Medical Technologies Inc News

» More HSM.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials