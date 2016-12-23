Helius Medical Technologies Inc (HSM.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Helius Medical Technologies files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
Helius Medical Technologies Inc
Helius Medical reached full enrollment in tactile communication and neurorehabilitation laboratory clinical trial
Helius Medical Technologies Inc
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc announces pricing of unit offering
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc:Says Co at price of C$1.00 per Unit for gross proceeds of a minimum of C$8 million and up to a maximum of C$20 million.Says each Unit is priced at C$1.00 and consists of one Class A common share in the capital of the Company.Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about April 5, 2016, or in any event, no later than June 17, 2016. Full Article
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc announces positive clinical trial results from its Multiple Sclerosis Pilot Study
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc:Multiple Sclerosis ("MS") pilot study evaluating its investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator ("PoNS(tm)") device, met all of its study objectives.Says PoNS(TM)stimulation group showed a statistically significant improvement.There was a good safety profile for the PoNS(TM)device reported in the study. Full Article