HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

446.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.15 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
Rs438.25
Open
Rs443.00
Day's High
Rs452.90
Day's Low
Rs443.00
Volume
39,444
Avg. Vol
97,497
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HSIL June-qtr profit falls
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 04:37am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd :June quarter profit 117.6 million rupees versus 211.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.16 billion rupees versus 5.19 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

HSIL gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 06:48am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hsil Ltd ::Gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD.  Full Article

India's HSIL forms strategic initiative committee of directors
Thursday, 18 May 2017 09:16am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd :Constituted strategic initiative committee of directors to evaluate options in relation to potential restructuring/ realignment of co's businesses.  Full Article

India's HSIL March-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 18 May 2017 08:50am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd :March quarter net profit 307.5 million rupees versus profit 384.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.38 billion rupees versus 6.38 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

HSIL Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 06:18am EST 

HSIL Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 265.1 million rupees versus 399.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.19 billion rupees versus 5.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

HSIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 07:58am EDT 

HSIL Ltd : June-quarter net profit 264.8 million rupees versus 194.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.33 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

HSIL Ltd recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 06:39am EDT 

HSIL Ltd : Recommended payment of dividend of INR 4 per equity share .  Full Article

