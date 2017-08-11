HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HSIL June-qtr profit falls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd :June quarter profit 117.6 million rupees versus 211.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.16 billion rupees versus 5.19 billion rupees year ago.

HSIL gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Hsil Ltd ::Gets members' nod for reappointment of Rajendra Kumar Somany as chairman, MD.

India's HSIL forms strategic initiative committee of directors

May 18 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd :Constituted strategic initiative committee of directors to evaluate options in relation to potential restructuring/ realignment of co's businesses.

India's HSIL March-qtr profit falls

May 18 (Reuters) - HSIL Ltd :March quarter net profit 307.5 million rupees versus profit 384.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.38 billion rupees versus 6.38 billion rupees year ago.

HSIL Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls

HSIL Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 265.1 million rupees versus 399.2 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 5.19 billion rupees versus 5.26 billion rupees year ago.

HSIL Ltd June-qtr profit rises

HSIL Ltd : June-quarter net profit 264.8 million rupees versus 194.7 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.33 billion rupees last year .

HSIL Ltd recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share

HSIL Ltd : Recommended payment of dividend of INR 4 per equity share .