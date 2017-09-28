Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Holdsport HY core HEPS before forex impact down 2.2 pct

Sept 28 (Reuters) - HOLDSPORT LTD ::HY ‍SALES INCREASED 8.1 PCT TO R872.2 MILLION​.HY ‍CORE HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECT DECREASED 2.2 PCT TO 207.4 CENTS​.‍SALES GROWTH WILL REMAIN MUTED OVER MEDIUM TERM​.‍DIRECTORS DO NOT DECLARE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND AT THIS STAGE​.

Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd

July 25 (Reuters) - HOLDSPORT LTD ::SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED.OFFER LETTER WAS ACCEPTED AND SIGNED BY HSP BOARD ON 24 JULY 2017.CONSIDERATION FOR SCHEME SHARES, HSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE FOLLOWING ELECTION: TO RECEIVE 12.10 ORDINARY SHARES IN LONG4LIFE FOR EVERY ONE HOLDSPORT SHARE.INTENDS HSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE ELECTION TO RECEIVE 11.20 LONG4LIFE SHARES AND R5.00 IN CASH FOR EVERY 1 HOLDSPORT SHARE HELD.

Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life

July 3 (Reuters) - Holdsport Ltd ::Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction.Proposed transaction envisages Long4life acquiring entire issued share capital of the Co in share for share exchange at ratio of 10.44 long4life shares for every 1 Holdsport ordinary share.If concluded, proposed transaction may have a material impact on both long4life and holdsport share prices.

Holdsport FY core HEPS down 10.9 pct

May 5 (Reuters) - Holdsport Ltd ::Audited summary consolidated financial statements for the year ended Feb 28, 2017.FY sales up 5.8 pct to R1 828.6 million.FY core earnings per share before foreign exchange effect down 2.3 pct to 522.3 cents.FY core headline earnings excluding effect of foreign exchange adjustments were 522.3 cents per share, a decrease of 2.3 pct.FY core headline earnings amounted to 489.0 cents per share, a 10.9 pct decrease on previous year.Final gross dividend increased by 10.0% to 220.0 cents per share.

Holdsport says acquires Second Skins

Holdsport Ltd : Holdsport has acquired a 100% interest in Second Skins Ltd .Purchase consideration falls below threshold of a categorised transaction in terms of listings requirements of JSE Ltd..