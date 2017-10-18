Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​.‍AGGREGATE SHAREHOLDING IN CO WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS HAS BEEN REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY 11.6 PCT​.

AA confirms it had talks with rival Hastings on insurance merger

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aa Plc :AA PLC - PRESS SPECULATION.‍NOTES YESTERDAY'S PRESS SPECULATION ON A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HASTINGS INVOLVING ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS​.‍REGULARLY REVIEWS ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS, INCLUDING WHETHER A SPIN-OFF OF ANY OF ITS BUSINESS LINES WOULD UNLOCK FURTHER VALUE​.‍CONFIRM THAT WE DID HAVE PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH HASTINGS IN EARLY SUMMER TO EXPLORE A POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF AA'S INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH HASTINGS​.

Hastings Group says HY gross written premiums up 28 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc ::Interim results for six months ended 30 june 2017.Hy gross written premiums up 28 pct to £462.0m (30 june 2016: £360.6m) and net revenue up 22 pct to £345.2m (30 june 2016: £282.7m).Hy increase in adjusted operating profit to £86.5m (30 june 2016: £70.8m).Hy live customer policies up by 15 pct to 2.54 million (30 june 2016: 2.20 million).Calendar year loss ratio of 73.4 pct for period ended 30 june 2017, below target range of between 75 pct and 79 pct (30 june 2016: 74.0 pct).Interim dividend for 2017 of 4.1 pence per share (30 june 2016: 3.3 pence per share).

Fixes spelling in headline:Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc .Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings.Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital.Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing.

Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner

May 9 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc << >>, at a price of 300.5 pence per share.Says proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, closing of placing is expected to occur on or about May 11, 2017.

May 8 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc ::Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc .Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings.Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital.Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing.

Hastings Q1 gross written premiums rise

April 28 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :Q1 live customer policies increased to 2.42 million as at 31 March 2017, a 14 pct year on year increase.Q1 gross written premiums up 26 pct to 214.7 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017.Q1 market share of UK private car insurance (1) up to 6.7 pct as at 31 March 2017 (6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016).Q1 net revenue increased by 24 pct to 164.5 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017 (three months ended 31 March 2016: 132.7 mln stg).We look forward with confidence in our ability to deliver against our targets- CEO.Confirms that Hastings is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, and deliver against targets set.Recent ogden rate change has increased premiums across market.

Hastings Group appoints Rand Merchant Investment CEO as a director

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Pleased to announce that, with immediate effect, Herman Bosman, chief executive officer of rmi, is appointed as a director of co .Michele Titi-Cappelli has resigned as director representing GS investors and Edward Fitzmaurice as director representing founder investors.

Motor insurer Hastings 2016 operating profit up 5 pct after discount rate charge

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Preliminary results for the year ended 31.12.16 . Gross written premiums up by 25% to £769.0m (2015: £614.9m) . Net revenue up by 23% to £590.3m (2015: £481.0m) . Operating profit 1 up 21% to £152.1m before impact of ogden rate change . 5% to £132.1m (2015: £126.1m), after allowing for £20.0m impact of ogden rate change . Live customer policies up by 15% to 2.35 million (2015: 2.04 million) . Calendar year loss ratio 3 for year ended 31 december 2016 of 73.7%, before impact of ogden rate change . Or 77.7% after allowing for impact of ogden rate change, within target range of between 75% and 79% (2015: 75.4%) .Strong operational performance and lower financing costs increased net income 4 by 27% to £96.9m (31 december 2015: £76.2m)Solvency ii coverage ratio of 140% (2015: 156%) after reduction in ogden rate.

Hastings Group to take £20 mln charge due to Ogden rate change

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Annual results for financial year ended 31 december 2016 will include a one-off pre- tax charge of £20m . charge will not have any impact on board's deliberations regarding proposed 2016 final dividend recommendation .company does not expect Ogden rate change to have a material impact on group's financial outlook for 2017.