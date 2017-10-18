Edition:
Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)

HSTG.L on London Stock Exchange

318.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
316.50
Open
312.80
Day's High
320.80
Day's Low
312.80
Volume
827,541
Avg. Vol
618,238
52-wk High
336.70
52-wk Low
203.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hastings says stake controlled by Goldman Sachs cut to about 11.6 pct​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :INDIRECT INTEREST IN CO'S SHARES HELD BY LIMITED PARTNERS OF HASTINGS A AND HASTINGS B HAVE BEEN CONVERTED INTO DIRECT HOLDINGS IN COMPANY​.‍AGGREGATE SHAREHOLDING IN CO WHICH WILL CONTINUE TO BE CONTROLLED BY GOLDMAN SACHS HAS BEEN REDUCED TO APPROXIMATELY 11.6 PCT​.  Full Article

AA confirms it had talks with rival Hastings on insurance merger
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Aa Plc :AA PLC - PRESS SPECULATION.‍NOTES YESTERDAY'S PRESS SPECULATION ON A POTENTIAL TRANSACTION WITH HASTINGS INVOLVING ITS INSURANCE BUSINESS​.‍REGULARLY REVIEWS ALL STRATEGIC OPTIONS, INCLUDING WHETHER A SPIN-OFF OF ANY OF ITS BUSINESS LINES WOULD UNLOCK FURTHER VALUE​.‍CONFIRM THAT WE DID HAVE PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS WITH HASTINGS IN EARLY SUMMER TO EXPLORE A POSSIBLE COMBINATION OF AA'S INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH HASTINGS​.  Full Article

Hastings Group says HY gross written premiums up 28 pct
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 02:00am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc ::Interim results for six months ended 30 june 2017.Hy gross written premiums up 28 pct to £462.0m (30 june 2016: £360.6m) and net revenue up 22 pct to £345.2m (30 june 2016: £282.7m).Hy increase in adjusted operating profit to £86.5m (30 june 2016: £70.8m).Hy live customer policies up by 15 pct to 2.54 million (30 june 2016: 2.20 million).Calendar year loss ratio of 73.4 pct for period ended 30 june 2017, below target range of between 75 pct and 79 pct (30 june 2016: 74.0 pct).Interim dividend for 2017 of 4.1 pence per share (30 june 2016: 3.3 pence per share).  Full Article

BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 03:34am EDT 

Fixes spelling in headline:Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc .Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings.Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital.Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing.  Full Article

Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 02:00am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc <<>>, at a price of 300.5 pence per share.Says proceeds of placing are payable in cash on usual settlement terms, closing of placing is expected to occur on or about May 11, 2017.  Full Article

Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hasting - bookrunner
Monday, 8 May 2017 11:50am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc ::Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc .Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings.Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital.Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild.Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing.  Full Article

Hastings Q1 gross written premiums rise
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc :Q1 live customer policies increased to 2.42 million as at 31 March 2017, a 14 pct year on year increase.Q1 gross written premiums up 26 pct to 214.7 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017.Q1 market share of UK private car insurance (1) up to 6.7 pct as at 31 March 2017 (6.0 pct as at 31 March 2016).Q1 net revenue increased by 24 pct to 164.5 mln stg for three months ended 31 March 2017 (three months ended 31 March 2016: 132.7 mln stg).We look forward with confidence in our ability to deliver against our targets- CEO.Confirms that Hastings is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, and deliver against targets set.Recent ogden rate change has increased premiums across market.  Full Article

Hastings Group appoints Rand Merchant Investment CEO as a director
Tuesday, 14 Mar 2017 10:54am EDT 

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Pleased to announce that, with immediate effect, Herman Bosman, chief executive officer of rmi, is appointed as a director of co .Michele Titi-Cappelli has resigned as director representing GS investors and Edward Fitzmaurice as director representing founder investors.  Full Article

Motor insurer Hastings 2016 operating profit up 5 pct after discount rate charge
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 02:00am EST 

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Preliminary results for the year ended 31.12.16 . Gross written premiums up by 25% to £769.0m (2015: £614.9m) . Net revenue up by 23% to £590.3m (2015: £481.0m) . Operating profit 1 up 21% to £152.1m before impact of ogden rate change . 5% to £132.1m (2015: £126.1m), after allowing for £20.0m impact of ogden rate change . Live customer policies up by 15% to 2.35 million (2015: 2.04 million) . Calendar year loss ratio 3 for year ended 31 december 2016 of 73.7%, before impact of ogden rate change . Or 77.7% after allowing for impact of ogden rate change, within target range of between 75% and 79% (2015: 75.4%) .Strong operational performance and lower financing costs increased net income 4 by 27% to £96.9m (31 december 2015: £76.2m)Solvency ii coverage ratio of 140% (2015: 156%) after reduction in ogden rate.  Full Article

Hastings Group to take £20 mln charge due to Ogden rate change
Monday, 27 Feb 2017 04:19am EST 

Hastings Group Holdings Plc : Annual results for financial year ended 31 december 2016 will include a one-off pre- tax charge of £20m . charge will not have any impact on board's deliberations regarding proposed 2016 final dividend recommendation .company does not expect Ogden rate change to have a material impact on group's financial outlook for 2017.  Full Article

