HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)

Homeserve buys U.S. home services company, funded by placing

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc :Half year revenue rose 17 percent to 366 million stg.‍entered into an agreement to acquire certain of trade and assets of home assistance cover business of dominion products and services​.‍transaction will accelerate growth of homeserve's north american business and has an enterprise value of us$143 million​.‍has today separately announced its intention to raise up to £125 million by way of a cash placing, equivalent of approximately 5% of issued share capital​.‍had a good first six months and remains on track to deliver further strong growth in fy 2018​.

Homeserve completes acquisition of Help-Link UK Limited

Aug 2 (Reuters) - HOMESERVE PLC ::CONFIRMS THAT ITS ACQUISITION OF HELP-LINK UK LIMITED, ANNOUNCED ON 1 AUGUST 2017, IS NOW COMPLETE.

Homeserve says trading for April 1 to July 20 in line with expectation​

July 21 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc ::‍Trading for April 1 to July 20, 2017 was in line with expectation​.‍FY18 trading expected to be more significantly weighted towards second half​.North America remains strong with 2.5 million new households added during April 1 to July 20, 2017​.‍UK business is performing as anticipated during April 1 to July 20, 2017​.‍says performance in France, Spain and Italy is also on track, with all three businesses focused on developing new and existing partnerships​.

Homeserve posts FY adjusted pre-tax profit 112.4 mln stg

May 23 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc ::FY revenue £785.0m versus £633.2m year ago.FY adjusted profit before tax £112.4m versus £93m year ago.FY EBITDA £154.2m versus £122.7m year ago.Net debt at 31 March 2017 was £261.4m.Says board is proposing to increase final dividend to 11.2p per share (FY16: 8.9p) to be paid on 3 August 2017.Expects further strong growth in FY18.Expects to deliver around $15m EBITDA this coming year.

Homeserve appoints Tom Rusin as executive director

May 23 (Reuters) - Homeserve Plc ::Tom Rusin has been appointed as an executive director.

Homeserve sees FY results at upper end of market expectations

Homeserve Plc : Expects to report results at upper end of market expectations 1 for year to March 31, 2017 . UK business has had another good year with customer growth of 1 pct . Rapid progress in USA with 50 mln affinity partner households and 3 mln customers at year end . In USA, we ended financial year with 3 mln customers, representing another significant milestone and up 28 pct compared to FY16 . UK retention remains strong at 80 pct and continue to see high income per customer .Anticipate income per customer in UK increasing further next year as customers purchase more comprehensive cover, receive benefits of more usage.

Homeserve says trading in-line with expectations

Homeserve Plc : Trading update . Trading in line with expectations and co expects to deliver good growth in year ending 31 March 2017 . Says our businesses in France, Spain and Italy are performing in line with management expectations .UK business is performing as anticipated and during July signed a new affinity partnership with Dee Valley Water.

Homeserve says continues to trade in line with guidance

Homeserve Plc : Trading statement . Have signed five new affinity partnerships, adding a total of 0.8 mln households. . Expect acquisition of utility service partners (USP) to complete following normal course regulatory approvals. . In long term we would anticipate having access to around 80 mln households in U.S. via affinity relationships and a net income per customer in order of $100. . Maintain our long term expectation of achieving a 20 pct margin in our U.S. business, which would be achievable today if we scaled back investment in growth. .Confirms that it continues to trade in line with guidance provided in its preliminary results announcement on May 24 2016..

Homeserve full-year profit rises 9 pct

Homeserve Plc : Group profit up 9 pct to £93.0m with an 11 pct increase in customer numbers to 7.0m . Adjusted earnings per share up 15 pct to 21.8p with proposed 10 pct increase in dividend payment to 12.7p per share . Retention rate in the UK of 82 pct reflecting increased number of first year renewals (FY15: 83 pct) . Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.9 pence per share .Total dividend up 10 percent to 12.7 pence per share.

Homeserve PLC sees FY 2016 outlook in line with expectations

Homeserve PLC:Expects FY 2016 results for the group to be in line with the company's expectations, with both the UK and International businesses performing well.