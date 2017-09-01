Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hunting says Dennis Proctor steps down as CEO

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hunting Plc ::DENNIS PROCTOR HAS TODAY STEPPED DOWN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND AS A DIRECTOR OF HUNTING PLC.JIM JOHNSON TODAY SUCCEEDS DENNIS PROCTOR AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY..

Hunting appoints John Glick as non-executive chairman​

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hunting Plc :‍APPOINTMENT OF JOHN GLICK AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 SEPTEMBER 2017​.‍JAY WILL SUCCEED RICHARD HUNTING WHO ON SAME DATE WILL STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AFTER 26 YEARS​.

Hunting posts H1 underlying loss from operations of $9.1 million

Aug 24 (Reuters) - HUNTING PLC ::H1 REVENUE $318.9M (H1 2016 - $228.4M), UP 40%.H1 UNDERLYING EBITDA $12.1M PROFIT (H1 2016 - $29.5M LOSS).H1 UNDERLYING LOSS FROM OPERATIONS $9.1M (H1 2016 - $50.8M LOSS).H1 UNDERLYING DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE 6.7 CENTS (H1 2016 - 27.8 CENTS LOSS PER SHARE).SAYS OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS DEPENDENT ON OIL PRICE.INTERNATIONAL DRILLING ACTIVITY'S ANTICIPATED MODEST IMPROVEMENTS DURING H2 PROVIDES CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM ABOUT GROUP'S PERFORMANCE IN H2.

Hunting promotes Jim Johnson to CEO role

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hunting Plc :Promotion and appointment of Arthur James (Jim) Johnson as chief executive with effect from 1 September 2017.Jim will succeed Dennis Proctor who will retire as chief executive and as a director of Hunting on same date.Jim joined Hunting in 1992 and is currently the group's Chief Operating Officer, a role which he has occupied since 2011.

Hunting says H1 2017 benefites from increase in onshore drilling in US

July 4 (Reuters) - Hunting Plc :Performance in first half of 2017 has benefited from increase in onshore drilling in US, particularly in shale oil regions such as permian basin in west texas.Growth in activity since end of 2016 has meant hunting's perforating systems business has reported results ahead of management's expectations.US offshore and international drilling markets remain weak due to low oil price.Drilling budgets continue to be reduced by global operators, which adversely impacts hunting's businesses focused on these markets.Net debt at 30 june 2017 has increased to approximately $8.0 million since year end.Capital investment continues to be tightly controlled with spend in period being approximately $5.0 million.Outlook for remainder of year is predicated on sustained us onshore drilling activity driving group's performance.

Hunting says q1 revenue ahead of management's expectations

Hunting Plc : Q1 2017 trading update . Revenues in first three months of year have been ahead of management's expectations, given continued strong activity levels reported in us shale regions . Q1 2017 - positive underlying EBITDA in period of approximately $5.5 million . Hunting's perforating systems business remains very busy and continues to increase production to meet demand from customers operating in us shale plays . US offshore and international operations continue to show weakness, given lower forecast capital expenditures of industry and lower oil price environment . Net debt has increased to approximately $9.0 million since year end .Group-Wide capital expenditures continue to be tightly controlled with spend in quarter approximately $1.5 million.

Hunting says CEO to retire in 2017

Hunting Plc : Retirement of Dennis Proctor as chief executive . Proctor has agreed with board that he will retire as ceo in 2017 when a suitable successor has been appointed .Nomination committee has begun a process to identify a successor with both internal and external candidates being considered..

Hunting posts FY underlying diluted loss per share 45.3 cents

Hunting Plc : FY revenue from continuing operations $455.8m . FY underlying loss from continuing operations of $92.2m . FY underlying diluted loss per share 45.3 cents . 24 pct reduction in headcount to 2,107 since 31 December 2015 . Committed facilities reduced from $350m to $200m . Still focused on cost controls and aligning its operations with short-term outlook . For group as a whole, operating losses have been incurred during opening months of 2017 .Management anticipate moving back to monthly profitability later in year.

Hunting sees full-year outturn unchanged

Hunting Plc : Revenue declines seen in Q1 and Q2 2016 have stabilised in Q3 2016, with underlying loss from operations in Q3 reducing by approximately 23 per cent . Sees 2016 full year outturn remains unchanged and in line with their expectations . Intention to undertake an equity placing of up to 14,608,771 new ordinary shares of 25 pence each in capital of company .Now seeing an increased level of enquiries and in case of hunting's perforating systems business an improved level of orders particularly in onshore Permian basin.

Hunting says H1 underlying loss from operations of $50.8 million

Hunting Plc : Half year revenue from continuing operations 228.4 million usd versus 463.6 million usd year ago . H1 underlying ebitda from continuing operations $29.5m loss (h1 2015 - $44.1m profit) .Talks to revise terms of revolving credit facility ended: facility size reduced to $200m; no dividend payments until end of amendment period..