Edition:
United States

HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

HTML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

102.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.15 (+1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs101.50
Open
Rs101.15
Day's High
Rs103.50
Day's Low
Rs101.00
Volume
229,437
Avg. Vol
475,919
52-wk High
Rs108.90
52-wk Low
Rs68.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 03:53am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 421.1 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 5.61 billion rupees versus 6.02 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

HT Media buys 49 pct of share capital of IESPL
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 06:00am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd :Says acquisition of 49% of equity share capital of IESPL and termination of joint venture with Apollo Global Singapore Holdings.Acquisition of India Education Services Pvt Ltd at a price of $650,000.  Full Article

India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 03:36am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - India's HT Media Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year.Says approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HT Digital Ventures Limited'.June quarter consol total income 6.52 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees last year.Approved investment of upto INR 90 million in Suditi Industries, via subscription to fully convertible debentures or share warrant or shares.Says board aprroves issue of NCDs worth upto 4 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct
Friday, 19 May 2017 03:47am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 255.5 million rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 0.40/share.March quarter consol total income 6.34 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 431.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 6.85 billion rupees.Says approved acquisition of 49 percent equity stake in IESPL held by JV partner Apollo Global Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd.Says Apollo Global has also expressed desire to exit JV; JV agreement will be terminated.Says co will acquire 58 million shares of IESPL for $650,000.Says consequent to acquisition, IESPL will become unit of co.  Full Article

HT Media June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct
Friday, 5 Aug 2016 03:45am EDT 

HT Media Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 224.1 million rupees; consol net sales 6.09 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.83 billion rupees . Further company coverage [HTML.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).  Full Article

Koovs says India's HT Media to invest 3 mln pounds in co
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 02:00am EDT 

Koovs Plc : Koovs Plc confirms strategic investment by HT Media . Confirm strategic investment in company of 3.0 million pounds from HT Media Limited through issue of 12 million new ordinary shares at a price of 25p/per share . Funds will be used for investment in marketing .Continues to be in discussion with other investors in order to close current funding round by 30 june 2016..  Full Article

India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 26 May 2016 03:49am EDT 

HT Media Ltd : India's HT Media Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 496.8 million rupees; consol net sales 6.25 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 394.3 million rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

HT Media Ltd News

BRIEF-India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year

» More HTML.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials