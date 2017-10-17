HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 662.2 million rupees versus profit of 309.3 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 421.1 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 5.61 billion rupees versus 6.02 billion rupees last year.

HT Media buys 49 pct of share capital of IESPL

July 19 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd :Says acquisition of 49% of equity share capital of IESPL and termination of joint venture with Apollo Global Singapore Holdings.Acquisition of India Education Services Pvt Ltd at a price of $650,000.

India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

July 18 (Reuters) - India's HT Media Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year.Says approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HT Digital Ventures Limited'.June quarter consol total income 6.52 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees last year.Approved investment of upto INR 90 million in Suditi Industries, via subscription to fully convertible debentures or share warrant or shares.Says board aprroves issue of NCDs worth upto 4 billion rupees.

India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit falls over 40 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd ::March quarter consol net profit 255.5 million rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 414.1 million rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 0.40/share.March quarter consol total income 6.34 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 431.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 6.85 billion rupees.Says approved acquisition of 49 percent equity stake in IESPL held by JV partner Apollo Global Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd.Says Apollo Global has also expressed desire to exit JV; JV agreement will be terminated.Says co will acquire 58 million shares of IESPL for $650,000.Says consequent to acquisition, IESPL will become unit of co.

HT Media June-qtr consol profit down about 10 pct

HT Media Ltd : June-quarter consol net profit 224.1 million rupees; consol net sales 6.09 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 5.83 billion rupees . Further company coverage [HTML.NS] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)).

Koovs says India's HT Media to invest 3 mln pounds in co

Koovs Plc : Koovs Plc confirms strategic investment by HT Media . Confirm strategic investment in company of 3.0 million pounds from HT Media Limited through issue of 12 million new ordinary shares at a price of 25p/per share . Funds will be used for investment in marketing .Continues to be in discussion with other investors in order to close current funding round by 30 june 2016..

India's HT Media March-qtr consol profit rises

HT Media Ltd : India's HT Media Ltd says March-quarter consol net profit 496.8 million rupees; consol net sales 6.25 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 394.3 million rupees .